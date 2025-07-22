Kaun Banega Crorepati Throwback: When late actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks tried to help CID team answer question worth Rs 6,40,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the longest-running reality shows in India, enjoyed by all age groups. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the show has seen 16 successful seasons, and now the 17th season will be launched soon. Ahead of the release of the 17th season, let's revisit the time when CID actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava graced the show as guests. During their presence, the CID team also sought help from their co-star and late actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks.

When late actor Dinesh Phadnis tried to help CID team

When Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman and Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet were sitting on the hot seat, Amitabh Bachchan asked them the 8th question worth Rs 6,40,000.

The question was:

According to the Indian epics, who among the following did not meet his death at the hands of another?

A - Vidura

B- Kumbhakarna

C- Shravan Kumar

D- Putana

Correct Answer: Vidura

As Satam and Srivastava were sceptical about the right answer, they decided to seek help from their friend and used a 'Phone a friend' lifeline and dialled Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks.

Big B called Phadnis, but the latter assumed that Dayanand and Aditya were joking with him about being Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor informed Dinesh about ACP Pradyuman and Abhijeet being unable to answer the question. Dinesh had 30 seconds, and by the time Aditya explained the question, the time ended without Dinesh answering the question.

Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava reached the conclusion that option A- Vidura is the correct answer. The answer was right, and so the CID team won Rs 6,40,000. The episode ended with this question.

Before Aditya joined Satam on the hot seat, Dayanand Shetty was seen sitting with the veteran actor and answering questions by Amitabh Bachchan.

Like the CID team, several other celebrity guests were seen on the show playing the interesting quiz with Mr Bachchan.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is set to premiere from August 11 at 9 PM on Sony TV.

