Shark Tank India Season 5 Announced: Makers take subtle dig at Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea

The wait is finally over for all the aspiring entrepreneurs! After the success of 4 seasons, the makers have now announced the 5th season of the business reality show. Shark Tank India Season 5 has been one of the most popular business reality shows on Indian Television screens, offering a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses. With the announcement of the 5th season, the makers took a slight dig at Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea.

Shark Tank India Season 5 announced

The official announcement of the 5th season was made on Shark Tank India's official social media page. With the announcement, the makers declared registration open for businesses that aspire to be a part of the business reality show and seek investments from sharks (aka judges).

The announcement video is a satire showcasing the reality of corporate culture. The makers have also taken a subtle dig at Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea. The promo deliberately takes dig at the CEOs of companies while highlighting the struggles of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Watch Shark Tank India 5 promo here-

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India 4 premiered from January 6 to March 18, 2025. The show featured Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl as sharks.

Over the years, the business reality show became one of the highly watched shows on Television screens when it premiered. Since its debut in 2021, the tank has seen 741 pitches, ₹293 Cr funding, and 351 deals. The registration campaign kicks off with a quirky take on the hustle culture and the 70-hour workweek, echoing a sharper truth: that breakthrough businesses aren’t born from burnout, but from brave ideas.

The registration for Shark Tank India 5 can be made on Sony LIV. The premiere date, the names of sharks, and more details of the upcoming season are yet to be out.

