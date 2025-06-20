Ram Kapoor finally breaks silence over feud with Ekta Kapoor after he commented on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s romantic scenes

Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor's alleged cold war has been in the news for some time now. This happened after Ram, in an interview, revealed that Ektaa asked him to shoot the kiss scene with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star, Sakshi Tanwar. The actor added that he was initially hesitant, but went for it after the producer instructed him.

This statement didn't settle down well with Ektaa, after which there were cryptic posts from her side taking jibes at Ram's physical transformation. Now, he has finally addressed this fallout with the filmmaker.

Ram Kapoor comments on his fallout with Ektaa Kapoor

While talking to NDTV, Ram Kapoor opened up about his viral fallout with Ektaa Kapoor. When asked about their alleged cold war, the actor refrained from making any negative comments against her. He elaborated how Ektaa can say whatever she wants to and even mentioned that he will be forever grateful to her.

Ram Kapoor said, "She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word. Because at the end of the day, she gave me what no one gave me." He praised the Naagin producer for giving a boost to his career and providing him with opportunities.

He quoted, "She believed in me when nobody else did. And for that, I will always be grateful. She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career."

Amid their suspected fallout, the actor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, had also shared a cryptic post mimicking Ektaa, as she had taken a jibe at Ram's physical transformation. When the Hamshakal actor was asked about Gautami's post, he mentioned how the video was all in "good fun." He again expressed his gratitude towards Ektaa and said, "You cannot forget what someone has done for you."

When Ram had mentioned that Ektaa had asked him to be in the intimate scene, the filmmaker had called him "unprofessional" without taking his name. This comment went viral. She even took an indirect jibe at the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's weight loss.

For the uninformed, Ram Kapoor had shared his weight loss journey, in which he lost a massive 55 kg. He dismissed claims that he underwent Ozempic treatment to reduce weight. Ram emphasized that the massive physical transformation resulted from sheer hard work. Post this, Ektaa took an indirect jibe at him. After which, Gautami shared a video enacting Ektaa.

