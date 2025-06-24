Ram Kapoor's Mumbai House: Walk-in wardrobe to home bar, 16 videos of actor's luxurious abode that will make your jaw drop

Ram Kapoor is one of the bankable actors of the industry, and there is no second thought about it. Over the years, he has garnered massive fame and success by acting in several television shows, films, web series and other projects too. With immense fame and success, it's no surprise that Ram enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which is often reflected on his social media. From his love for high-end automobiles to his properties, Ram's Instagram offers a glimpse into his grand way of living. He has a beautiful and spacious house in Mumbai. Let's take a virtual tour of his stunning home.

Advertisement

Living room

Ram Kapoor's living room exudes elegance and comfort. It features a large L-shaped brown sofa complemented by a golden polished wooden centre table. The grey flooring is adorned with a sophisticated grey carpet, which reflects a muted aesthetic. One of the walls showcases a large painting that covers nearly half of the space.

A cozy corner of the living room also has a study table and a computer placed on it. There is a dedicated space designed to neatly store his helmets, reflecting his passion for bikes. The ceiling of the living room is a combination of wood and white tones.

In another corner of the living area, a bar is set up, complete with green round high chairs. Large windows allow natural light while golden and white hanging lights and artistic decor bring a chic vibe to the space.

Home Bar

Adding to the luxurious appeal of his living room is a well-designed bar area. The space features custom cabinets to display and store an impressive collection of liquor bottles. There are rich brown tone cabinets which blend perfectly with grey flooring.

Advertisement

Dinning area

Ram Kapoor's dining area is in one corner of the home. The large wooden dining table can comfortably accommodate 8 people. The table has matching wooden chairs. The dining table is near a big window, which allows sunlight to enter. The wall near the dining area features a bold red painting.

Kitchen

The kitchen, located adjacent to the dining area, follows a modern white theme. It features a mix of white and black cabinets, providing ample storage space while maintaining a clean and minimalist look.

Wardrobe

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's walk-in closet provides ample space to organize his clothes, shoes and other valuable essentials. A larger mirror and a compact dressing table complete the setup.

Bedroom

Gautami Kapoor and Ram's bedroom exudes a serene and elegant vibe. With a white and grey theme, the room features a double bed with black framing and white bedding. There are two cupboards, while a recliner chair and a large window offer the perfect cozy corner.

Advertisement

Decorated wall

One of the walls in this abode has beautiful pictures of the Kapoor family. From Ram and Gautami's pictures to their children's snaps, this wall allows the family to revisit their special moments.

Ram Kapoor's lavish house is proof of his years of success.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor finally breaks silence over feud with Ekta Kapoor after he commented on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s romantic scenes