Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Has Smriti Irani taken a sabbatical from politics? Here's what she has to say

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans are on the edge of their seats as the show is set to return to Television. Ahead of the release, fans are thrilled as the beloved actress Smriti Irani is returning to the screens after many years.

Amidst this, a user on the internet wished Smriti luck for her return to Television and also commented on her 'sabbatical' from politics. However, the actress has set the record straight, confirming that she has not taken a break from her political involvement.

Has Smriti Irani taken a sabbatical from politics?

The X user wrote, "Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics."

Replying to this user, Smriti Irani stated, "No sabbatical . Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decadal break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will."

Here's Smriti Irani's tweet replying to the user-

Regarding her political career, Smriti Irani has been a member of the Indian Parliament from 2011 to 2024, serving in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat from 2011 to 2019 and subsequently as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh from 2019 to 2024.

Coming back to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the name of the show itself reminds us of its theme song, as well as the iconic characters Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani, and the iconic cliffhanging scenes that kept audiences engaged.

The second season of the show was announced early this month. Along with Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay is also returning to Television. On July 8, the makers dropped the first promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, showcasing Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi.

As soon as the promo was released, it went viral like wildfire. Fans and celebrities from the industry were elated to see the iconic show returning to Television.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is scheduled to premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. More details about the new cast members and plot are still awaited.

