Odela 2 OTT Verdict: Tamannaah Bhatia's Telugu supernatural thriller debuts online; check how netizens are reacting to it

Ashok Teja directed Odela 2, a Telugu supernatural thriller, released in theaters on April 17, 2025. However, after marking an average run at the box office, the film was then dropped on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video from May 8 onwards. In no time, the film has now become one of the trending films online at the moment.

The internet seems to be filled with a ton of reviews by audiences for the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, who happened to watch it on OTT recently. To begin with, a fair share of viewers have agreed that the movie appeared to be a rehashed version of the cult-famous film Arundhati.

People have termed it an easy remake of the Anushka Shetty starrer and have ranked it lower than even a one-time watch. Despite this, there has also been palpable appreciation for the background score of the film, which seems to have done an okay job considering the film’s genre.

Specifically, audiences have marked their lack of interest in the movie as the makers failed to project the supernatural existence and ghosts properly onscreen.

Another segment of viewers has simply tagged Odela 2 as a big no-no, since for them, the Telugu thriller missed out on earning any redeeming points at all.

On the other hand, some of them have appreciated the screen presence of Tamannaah Bhatia in her character of Bairavi, perhaps the only thing that has commanded enough attention during the film’s entire runtime.

For the unversed, Odela 2 is said to have minted even less than Rs. 10 crores at the worldwide box office collection.

Besides Tamannaah Bhatia, the film also starred Hebah Patel, Vassishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari and others.

