Top 10 Tamannaah Bhatia films to watch on OTT: Baahubali, Badrinath, and more

Tamannaah Bhatia's top films are surely a feast for fans to understand her acting excellence and graceful beauty. The actress has shown versatility with her impressive performances. And it goes without saying that Tamannaah owns up the screens with her charisma.

The actress, who had learned acting at the age of 13 and delivered performances on drama stages, made her first appearance in the music video Lafzon Mein from Abhijeet Sawant’s album. Continuing her career, the actress debuted in the lead role with the Hindi-language movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Following the actress’ debut in Hindi, Tamannaah went on to make quite a buzz in South Indian cinema, playing leads in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Malayalam cinema over the years. Here are some of them that everyone should watch on OTT.

Top 10 Tamannaah Bhatia films

1. Happy Days

Role: Madhu

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Release Year: 2007

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Coming of age Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A movie that has enjoyed an immense cult following for many years now, Sekhar Kammula-directed Happy Days, is a top pick for Tamannaah Bhatia’s acting prominence. Her appearance as Madhu in the coming-of-age musical film is still adored by many, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

2. Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

Role: Geeta Subramanyam

Director: Kishore Kumar Pardasani

Release Year: 2009

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam is another one of the memorable performances by Tamannaah Bhatia, featuring her alongside Siddharth. The charming appearance of the actress in the innocent character made the film a critical and commercial success.

3. Ayan

Role: Yamuna

Director: KV Anand

Release Year: 2009

Language: Tamil

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to watch: SunNXT

Following her debut in Tamil cinema with ventures like Kedi, Kalloori, and Padikkadavan, Tamannaah stole the hearts of many with her appearance alongside Suriya in Ayan. The action thriller film featured the actress as the romantic lead in the commercial blockbuster by the late director KV Anand.

4. Paiyaa

Role: Charulatha aka Charu

Director: N Lingusamy

Release Year: 2010

Language: Tamil

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Action Adventure

Where to watch: YouTube, Aha Video

After appearing with Suriya, Tamannaah Bhatia shared screen space with Karthi in the road film Paiyaa. The movie is adored by many, with Tamannaah’s beautiful portrayal as Charu, a beloved character, aided by beautiful tracks by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

5. 100% Love

Role: Veera Venkata Satya Sai Naga Durga Sesha Avathara Seetha ‘Mahalakshmi’

Director: Sukumar

Release Year: 2011

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube, SunNXT

If you are someone who enjoys the cinematic trope of enemies to lovers, then never miss out on this Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, 100% Love. The romantic comedy of Balu and Mahalakshmi, who share a love-hate relationship, is as iconic as it comes.

6. Badrinath

Role: Alakananda

Director: VV Vinayak

Release Year: 2011

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Genre: Romantic Action

Where to watch: YouTube

A film that received mixed to negative reviews but is still remembered by audiences and fans alike is the Allu Arjun starrer Badrinath. The film, which featured Tamannaah as an atheist, takes her character on a spiritual transition, falling in love with Badri.

7. Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu

Role: Ganga

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Release Year: 2012

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Genre: Political Action

Where to watch: SunNXT

In the long list of impressive performances by Tamannaah Bhatia comes the Pawan Kalyan starrer political actioner Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marking the actor and director’s reunion after Badri.

8. Baahubali: The Beginning

Role: Avantika

Director: SS Rajamouli

Release Year: 2015

Language: Telugu, Tamil

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Genre: Action Epic

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix

A top-notch film that catapulted the actress’s career with her character was the Prabhas-starrer epic venture Baahubali: The Beginning. The SS Rajamouli directorial feature stars Tamannaah as Avantika, the skilled combatant who also plays the love interest for Shivudu (Mahendra Baahubali), paving the path to his destiny.

9. Dharmadurai

Role: Dr Subhashini

Director: Seenu Ramasamy

Release Year: 2016

Language: Tamil

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Slice of life Drama

Where to watch: JioHotstar, SunNXT

Tamannaah Bhatia then shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Dharmadurai. The slice-of-life drama features Tamannaah as a college friend to the main antagonist, serving as the bridge to his redemption after being struck with a tragedy of his own.

10. F2: Fun and Frustration

Role: Harika

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Release Year: 2019

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

Finally, a fun venture featuring Tamannaah Bhatia would be the Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela starrer F2: Fun and Frustration. As she plays the love interest to one of the leads, the actress carries her efforts with humor on this one.

Over the years, Tamannaah Bhatia has been part of some interesting and notable ventures. With her sheer elegance on the big screens, the actress will be a bonus when cast in films driven by good writing.

