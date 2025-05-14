Are brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik reuniting for a single after latter’s shocking post about cutting ties? Find out

In March 2025, Amaal Mallik shocked everyone when he announced on social media that he was cutting ties with his family. He had mentioned that his parents were the reason behind the distance between him and his brother, Armaan Malik. Now, the siblings are set to reunite for a single. Armaan broke his silence about Amaal’s post and revealed that nothing could change their bond.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Armaan Malik said that his bond with Amaal Mallik was the same and will always remain so. He shared that they were ‘pretty tight.’ The singer further mentioned that he didn’t care about what people on social media thought. “All I care about is what my brother and I think, and we are pretty sorted,” he stated.

Armaan added that nothing could change between him and his brother. He recalled Amaal stating on social media that there was no problem in their relationship.

During the conversation, Armaan Malik also talked about his upcoming collaboration with Amaal Mallik. He revealed that he has sung a single that has been composed by his brother. Sharing more details, Armaan said that it is a Hindi-Punjabi song that has been tentatively titled BB. He added that they were planning to release it very soon.

Earlier, in his post, Amaal Mallik had said, “The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself, as it has left a very deep scar across my heart.”

He confirmed cutting ties with his family, saying, “Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional.”

However, soon after his post, Amaal put up a story on Instagram in which he clarified that nothing would change between him and his brother.

