THROWBACK: When Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik announced second pregnancy just six months after first baby; But with a twist

Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded a few months back, and the most talked-about contestant on the show was Armaan Malik, who entered the show with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Let's revisit the time when Kritika Malik announced her second pregnancy within six months of delivering her first baby boy, Zaid. But the same turned out to be a prank!

Taking it to her YouTube channel, Kritika Malik recorded an entire vlog announcing her second pregnancy. She also recorded her housemates' reactions. Payal Malik was quite surprised with the news but motivated Kritika and told her she will take care of her son Zaid along with her children. Later, Payal also expressed that she was upset with Kritika for not informing her about the pregnancy first.

Kritika Malik further recorded another vlog wherein she announced that she only pranked Payal and others to get their reactions.

Take a look at Kritika Malik faking her second pregnancy here:

In the following vlog, Kritika Malik confessed to the viewers that she was playing a prank on everyone. However, things went out of hand after she received such great responses from her family members. She realized the consequences of her actions but couldn't muster the courage to inform them that it was a mere prank.

In the vlog, Malik mentioned that she would confess the same in front of Armaan and Payal. She didn't know how they'd take the prank, as they were quite excited about her second pregnancy.

Armaan Malik mentioned that he and Payal would hit the gym and work out harder for their upcoming music videos, but Kritika needed to take care of herself as she was expecting. It was at that moment that Kritika revealed that she wasn't really pregnant which shocked Armaan and Payal. The duo's expressions turned from excitement to disbelief, and then to disappointment as they scolded Kritika while she apologized to them and the viewers.

