Fateh Review: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez combat and conquer cyber criminals in this racy, slick and gory action-drama

Fateh follows the life of Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-Indian spy who has settled into a quieter existence as a dairy farm supervisor in Moga, Punjab. The tranquility of his life is disrupted when Nimrat (Shivjyoti Rajput), who is like a sister to him, ventures to Delhi to confront the developers of a predatory loan app she was inadvertently promoting. When Nimrat goes missing, Fateh's journey to find her unveils a vast cybercrime racket. Joined by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), an ethical hacker, Fateh navigates through this digital underworld to dismantle the scam. Can Fateh and Khushi bust the racket or they get engulfed in it? Watch Fateh to find out.

Fateh excels with its action sequences, which are not only visually compelling but also believable, adding a layer of authenticity to the spy-thriller genre. The confrontational dialogues and scenes are well-crafted. They provide depth to the character interactions. Fateh does well in rooting its story in a familiar Indian context, making the narrative relatable and engaging. It serves as an effective vehicle for spreading awareness about cybercrimes like hacking and deepfake technology. Sonu Sood's real-life image of philanthropy and toughness beautifully aligns with his character. The film's technical aspects, including crisp editing, great sound design, and excellent cinematography, are noteworthy. The song "Fateh Kar Fateh" complements the film’s mood. As a debut director, Sonu Sood shows a commendable grip over the narrative flow.

While Fateh is engaging, it occasionally falls into the trap of clichés common in spy thrillers, which can feel somewhat predictable. The storyline, while functional, doesn't break new ground in terms of originality. Additionally, there are moments where the visual effects appear less polished, which can momentarily distract from the film's otherwise solid production values.

Sonu Sood delivers a standout performance as Fateh Singh, embodying the role with the necessary charisma and physicality. His portrayal is both commanding and heartfelt. Jacqueline Fernandez, while competent, doesn't quite have the material to shine as brightly, but she holds her own in her role as the ethical hacker. The film benefits greatly from the seasoned performances of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who lend credibility and depth to the supporting cast. The ensemble of supporting actors also performs admirably within the constraints of their roles.

Fateh emerges as a promising film, especially considering it's Sonu Sood's first venture into directing. It's recommended for those who enjoy action-packed dramas with a touch of social relevance. The movie isn't without its flaws, particularly in its narrative predictability and some visual inconsistencies, but these are overshadowed by its strengths. For fans of Bollywood action thrillers looking for both entertainment and a message, Fateh delivers a satisfying experience.

Fateh is currently playing in theaters and is definitely worth a watch for its thrilling moments and commendable performances.

