Seven months of sweat, no sign of release: What’s happening with Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress? Find out

Anushka Sharma's eagerly awaited comeback in Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical film based on cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, remains shrouded in uncertainty. Initially slated for an October 2023 release on Netflix through its collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz, the project has yet to surface, leaving it in an unexplained state of limbo.

Helmed by Prosit Roy and penned by Abhishek Banerjee, the film aimed to break away from the typical sports biopic mould. However, despite being nearly finished, its release has been indefinitely stalled following the end of the collaboration between Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix.

The journey of Chakda' Xpress, Anushka Sharma's highly anticipated biopic on cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, has faced numerous hurdles. Written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Prosit Roy, the film set out to capture not only Goswami's sporting triumphs but also her wit, grit, and resilience.

Initially scheduled to begin filming in April 2020, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anushka's pregnancy, the departure of a producer, and Roy's simultaneous work on Paatal Lok.

Netflix eventually came on board, adapting the film for an OTT audience with a more concise three-act structure, while preserving its distinct storytelling style. Anushka Sharma underwent over seven months of intense training after her maternity break to prepare for the role.

Cinematographer Pratik Shah utilized hand-held camera techniques to create a raw, immersive visual experience. The film also incorporated meta elements, including moments where Jhulan Goswami breaks the fourth wall to reflect on her journey and the broader issues facing women's cricket.

Although Netflix did release a teaser for Chakda 'Xpress, it was actually a pre-pandemic look test and didn't reflect the final version of the film.

Editor Manas Mittal shared that the project broke from conventional sports drama formulas, capturing footage across real stadiums in India and the UK during an intensive 62-day shoot. Despite being almost finished, the film remains unreleased, caught in limbo due to external complications.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Chakda ’Xpress was nearly complete at the time it was shelved, with only a few VFX shots pending.

However, following the split between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz, the film’s release became uncertain. Allegedly, creative disagreements and budget limitations contributed to the stall, though no formal statement has been made.

