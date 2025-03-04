EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma call it quits after years of dating; details inside

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once a beloved couple, have been setting major relationship goals since they began dating. There were even speculations about them planning their wedding. However, in an unexpected turn, we have exclusively learned that the duo parted ways just weeks ago.

Although their romantic journey has ended, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other. A source close to the duo told us, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship became public around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first project together. Vijay once shared that while they weren’t hiding their bond, they still valued their privacy, keeping thousands of pictures just for themselves. He also mentioned that maintaining secrecy requires unnecessary effort, like avoiding public outings or preventing friends from capturing moments.

While speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the Jaane Jaan actor shared his belief that relationships shouldn’t feel restrictive. The former couple had agreed that there was no reason to keep their love under wraps if they genuinely enjoyed each other’s company.

Acknowledging society’s obsession with personal lives, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor humorously remarked that everyone carries an inner gossip-loving relative eager to discuss relationships. However, he was confident that his work still received the recognition it deserved despite the curiosity surrounding his personal life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia also once spoke about her connection with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion, explaining that their bond formed naturally. She appreciated that he approached her with complete openness, making it easy for her to do the same.

As someone who has always worked hard for success, the Stree 2 actress found comfort in a relationship where she didn’t feel the need to be guarded. For her, the most valuable aspect was being able to be herself and share lighthearted moments. She described Vijay as someone she deeply cherishes, referring to him as her source of happiness.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!