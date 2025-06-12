Who is Elnaaz Norouzi? Meet The Traitors contestant who was victim of cybercrime and reportedly dated Gerard Butler

Elnaaz Norouzi is set to appear on the Karan Johar-led show The Traitors. Season 1 has generated a lot of buzz since its official announcement, especially after the release of the trailer, which showcased several celebrities and prominent personalities participating in the reality show. The show's theme promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, and among all the contestants is Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi. But who is she?

Who is Elnaaz Norouzi?

Born on July 9, 1996, in Tehran, Iran, Elnaaz Norouzi moved with her family to Hanover, Germany, at the age of 8.

Elnaaz began her modeling career at 14 and featured in various commercials across Europe and Asia.

After completing her graduation in Germany, she relocated to India.

Elnaaz made her entry into the Indian film industry in 2018 after portraying the role of Zoya in Sacred Games.

She gained popularity on social media after starring in Guru Randhawa's song Made In India.

Over the years, she has appeared in several web series, including Abhay, Chutzpah, Made in Heaven, and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Elnaaz was part of the Persian series Tehran and made her Hollywood debut alongside Gerard Butler in the film Kandahar, directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

There were rumors of a romantic relationship between Elnaaz and Gerard after a video showcasing their chemistry while walking together went viral. The two never responded to the rumors. In a previous interview, Elnaaz admitted to having a crush on Gerard but did not confirm their relationship.

In March 2025, Elnaaz revealed that she became a victim of cybercrime. In an interview with the Times of India, she disclosed a troubling incident from January 2025, when she received an anonymous email threatening to leak her private pictures. After this, she immediately contacted the Cybercrime Cell, which led to an investigation that revealed the blackmailer was based in Switzerland. Following her report, the user's account was terminated.

Elnaaz is fluent in several languages, including English, German, French, Persian, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.

With her versatile talent, Elnaaz made a mark in the entertainment industry through modeling and acting. The Traitors will be her first reality show, and it will be intriguing to see how she competes with her fellow contestants. It is set to premiere on June 12 at 8 PM.

