Priyanka Chopra has the BEST reaction to Kareena Kapoor’s sizzling pictures in black dress; It deserves your immediate attention

Bollywood’s fashion icon Kareena Kapoor proves once again that she’s not just a stellar actress, but a true trendsetter. Her latest post, featuring jaw-dropping pics in black, is causing a stir— and it’s not just us who is totally smitten! Even Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but hype up her BFF, giving us major friendship goals. This is definitely one post you don’t want to miss!

Today (November 14), Kareena Kapoor set Instagram on fire with her stunning black ensemble. She rocked a sleek off-shoulder black one-piece dress, paired with a statement white stone-studded choker and styled her hair open, exuding pure elegance. Posing for picture-perfect shots, Kareena looked absolutely breathtaking. Sharing the photos, the Singham Again actress simply captioned, “Some more,” with a black heart emoji.

Earlier, ahead of her birthday, Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a stunning series of photos to celebrate her birthday. The images, posted on her Instagram, feature Kareena in full diva mode. The first photo, in monochrome, shows her posing effortlessly with balloons in the background.

The second gives a peek at her outfit in black and white, while the third shows her in a sizzling red off-shoulder dress and killer heels, making her look like a birthday gift. Captioning it, "Bringing in my birthday," she added a red heart emoji.

Soon after, Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, flooded the comments with birthday wishes, with Priyanka simply writing, “Happy birthday Bebo.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action-packed film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for Citadel Season 2. She also has two exciting films Heads of State and The Bluff, lined up for release.

