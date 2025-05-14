Cannes 2025: Vir Das sarcastically shows 'deep regret' on not attending prestigious film festival and his reason will leave you in splits

The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025. The rule of no “n*dity” and “voluminous outfits,” especially those with a large train, at the event caught everyone’s attention. Vir Das has now taken a dig at this rule and sarcastically expressed ‘deep regret’ at not attending the prestigious event. His post explaining the reason promises to leave you in stitches.

Today, May 14, 2025, Vir Das took to Instagram and shared a post with a long note about his take on this rule at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. He wrote, “It is with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes film festival because of the new red carpet rules.”

He further joked, “For multiple generations n*de voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community. This year, I had planned a dark beige, 78-foot long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scr*tum. But if I cannot wear a G*ta original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted.”

Vir added, “I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best.”

The actor-comedian captioned his post with folded hands and yarn emojis.

Have a look at Vir Das’ post!

Netizens couldn’t help but laugh in the comments section of the post. They went along with Vir Das’ joke, with one person saying, “We respect your decision and stand by you in such difficult times,” and another writing, “More power to you.” A user stated, “I love these monologues,” and another shared, “Someone had to.”

The Cannes Film Festival will take place till May 24, 2025. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more are expected to attend the event. Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and the rest of the team of Homebound, which has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section, will also be present.

ALSO READ: Like father, like son: Ajay Devgn smiles wide as Yug repeats Singham dialogue from Karate Kid Legends Hindi trailer; WATCH