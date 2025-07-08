Saiyaara Trailer HONEST REVIEW: Ahaan Panday’s aggression, Aneet Padda’s innocence is like breath of fresh air in love saga

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers of Saiyaara will be launching the trailer of the film on July 8 and here it is. The film starring newbies Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda looks quite promising. We must admit that the debutants have a remarkable screen presence, and the actor sure does have the Panday acting genes. The plot may look similar to Aashiqui 2, but the trailer and the songs have left us impressed and will make you want to watch the film.

Saiyaara trailer

Ahaan Panday plays the role of a singer, Krish Kapoor. He is aggressive, he is smart, he is good-looking, and he is best at what he does. Aneet Padda, an innocent girl who writes songs meets him to collaborate for his future album. It is her simplicity that will win you over and her charm that will make you fall in love with her.

Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry is like a breath of fresh air that we did not know we needed. Be it their kissing scenes or their dramatic and emotional ones, these two are making it loud and clear that they are here to shine.

What do we like about the trailer?

Ahaan Panday exudes the Panday family’s acting genes, and we bet fans cannot wait to see what this new boy has in store for them. The background score and the songs will transport you into a magical world and we think that is one of the biggest highlights. Aneet’s girl-next-door image is surely going to make her the next national crush. Electrifying chemistry will make you want to dive into the world of Saiyaara.

What do we not like about the trailer?

The storyline looks similar to Aashiqui 2 and we hope this story has something fresh to offer.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaaara marks the first collaboration between acclaimed director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. It is all set to hit the theaters on July 18, 2025. Talking about this film the director even went on to reveal that this idea was for Aashiqui 3 first but things not go as planned and Saiyaara happened.

