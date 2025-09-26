The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 in the making? Aryan Khan-directorial eyes more ‘drama and extravaganza’ after success

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the latest Netflix show, which has broken all expectations, is planning a strong-willed response to any problems coming its way- a second season. The OTT series, which premiered on September 18, 2025, alongside seven satirical and eye-opening episodes, has received a lot of praise and, just a week post its release, has already confirmed plans for its next edition. While the cast of season two has not yet been commented on, we expect Aasmaan Singh and Parvaiz to make a grand return.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood to proceed with season 2

According to a report from Filmfare, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be returning with a season 2 soon! After an explosive debut release, which grabbed a lot of attention from viewers and became the focus of online chatter. It is being said that the pre-production will be set in motion soon, with the film planning to film very soon. The second season is allegedly gearing up for “double the drama and extravaganza”, as compared to the first edition of the film.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been helmed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan, who makes his debut as a director with this project. His work has received critical acclaim and made a strong case for him. The main cast of the show includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh.

The series is also being talked about for its impressive cameo lineup- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arshad Warsi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Emraan Hashmi, SS Rajamouli, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and more.

Recently, it landed in trouble with the National Human Rights Commission, which filed a complaint against the production for a scene involving Ranbir Kapoor. It allegedly did not show any disclaimer while showing an e-cigarette on screen.

