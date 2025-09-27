Newswrap, September 26: Shraddha Kapoor announces Stree spin-off, Kartik Aaryan reunites with Luv Ranjan and Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Force 3

Wondering what happened throughout the day in the entertainment world? Be it Meenakshi Chaudhary’s entry in Bollywood or Shraddha Kapoor announcing Stree spin-off, here’s everything that you need to know.

Shraddha Kapoor announces animated series on Stree

During Thamma trailer launch in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor announced an animated series on the backstory of Stree. It will serve as the prelude to Stree 3, and will release in cinemas.

READ FULL STORY: Stree Universe: Shraddha Kapoor announces ‘animated’ spin-off, to release 6 months before Stree 3



Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma trailer out

The much-awaited trailer of Thamma is out now. The vampire comedy stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the main antagonist. The movie is slated for Diwali 2025 release.

READ FULL STORY: Thamma Trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are star-crossed lovers in epic horror vampire story



The Ba****ds of Season 2 in development?

As per Filmfare, Aryan Khan’s debut show The Ba****ds of Bollywood has been renewed for Season 2. However, an official confirmation from the production house is awaited.

READ FULL STORY: The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 in the making? Aryan Khan-directorial eyes more ‘drama and extravaganza’ after success

Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that South actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary will play the female lead in John Abraham’s Force 3. The upcoming action thriller will be directed by Bhav Dhulia. It is expected to roll on the floors from November 2025.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3; Filming begins in November

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan reunite for a fresh film

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan are collaborating on a fresh film. It will mark the fifth collaboration for Kartik and Luv, which is one of the longest-standing actor-director relationships in the modern era.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan reunite after success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

