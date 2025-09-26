Stree Universe: Shraddha Kapoor announces ‘animated’ spin-off, to release 6 months before Stree 3

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's much-loved Stree franchise is set to expand with a new format. During the trailer launch of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's next film, Thamma, Shraddha Kapoor shared a big update on Stree Universe.

Shraddha Kapoor announces animated series on Stree's backstory

The Ek Villain actress announced an animated spin-off to her character in the Stree franchise. The upcoming animated film will serve as the prelude to Stree 3 and will include exclusive scenes of the third chapter towards the end. While addressing the fans, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Your favourite Stree is returning, but with an animated series which will release in theaters. It will end with a scene from Stree 3, showing the audience what really happened in Stree’s universe.”

The 39-year-old further mentioned that the upcoming prelude will explore the backstory of Stree. “Stree has always been a film close to my heart, and to see its world expand into animation is thrilling. The series will not only entertain but also give audiences the backstory they’ve always been curious about, and it all beautifully ties into Stree 3,” added Shraddha Kapoor.

Dinesh Vijan reveals when Stree prelude will release

While confirming the development, Producer Dinesh Vijan added that the animated prelude will be released six months before Stree 3. Moreover, he emphasized that the prelude will have a mighty climax that will propel the story to Street 3, ensuring a seamless connection with the past and future of the universe.

For the unversed, Stree is the pioneer of Maddock's horror-comedy universe. The third installment is expected to go on the floors after Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar. The next film in the cinematic universe is Thamma, slated for a Diwali 2026 release.

Following the blockbuster successes of Mahavatar Narsimha and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Animation is booming in India nowadays. More Indian filmmakers are expected to explore the genre. Stree's animation version is an exciting add-on.

