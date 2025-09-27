Stree to Gang of Ghosts: 9 horror comedies to watch on Amazon Prime and JioHotstar

Bollywood's horror-comedy genre is loved by all fanatics. This genre expertly merges ghost tales with slapstick comedy. It's a hit formula that has delivered huge hits recently. Do you enjoy watching this unique blend? There are plenty of options for you to stream. Be it supernatural mystery or ghost adventure, the options are limitless.

Here, we have provided a list of the 9 best Hindi horror-comedies, with titles available across Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar, including fan favorites like Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhoot Police.

9 horror comedies to watch on Amazon Prime and JioHotstar

1- Stree (2018)

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi Run time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Amar Kaushik

This highly successful film, starring Rajkummar Rao as a tailor and Shraddha Kapoor as a mysterious woman, is based on the Indian urban legend Nale Ba. The film features a small town gripped by fear of a female spirit who abducts men nightly, creating a seamless and fantastic blend of comedy and horror.

2- Bhoot Police (2021)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey Run time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Pawan Kripalani

Two brothers, Saif Ali Khan (Vibhooti) and Arjun Kapoor (Chiraunji Vaidya), one a fraud and the other a true believer in the paranormal, find their beliefs tested when they encounter a real demon in a haunted tea plantation of a remote village. Soon, things go out of hand and they realise there’s more than what meets the eye.



3- Phone Bhoot (2022)

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Surender Thakur, Dipti Lele

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Surender Thakur, Dipti Lele Run time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Two jobless friends, Gullu, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Sherdil, Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, want to become ghostbusters. They team up with a charming spirit, Ragini, aka Katrina Kaif. Launching their new business pits them against a powerful adversary, compelling them to question their long-held beliefs.

4- Munjya (2024)

Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree Limaye

Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree Limaye Run time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

This Maddock horror-comedy universe film follows a young man, played by Abhay Verma, who visits his native village and is haunted by the vengeful spirit of a mischievous mythological creature who wants to get married.

5- Go Goa Gone (2013)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Kemmu, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta

Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Kemmu, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta Run time: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Often considered India's first zom-com, this movie follows three friends, Hardik, Bunny, and Luv, who attend a rave party on a secluded island in Goa. They wake up the next morning only to discover that they are surrounded by zombies.



6- Laxmii (2020)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Amika Shail, Prachi Shah

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Amika Shail, Prachi Shah Run time: 2 hours 21 minutes

2 hours 21 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Raghava Lawrence

Starring Akshay Kumar, the movie delivers a powerful message by telling the story of a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender woman, all while offering genuine supernatural scares.



7- Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Asrani

Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Asrani Run time: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Priyadarshan

This list would be incomplete without mentioning this 2007 release. Considered a classic, this film follows the story of an NRI couple, played by Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan, who move into their ancestral mansion, only to be troubled by a supernatural spirit. Troubled, they call a psychiatrist (Akshay Kumar) to help solve the mystery.



8- Gang of Ghosts (2014)

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Mahie Gill, Anupam Kher, Meera Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Rajesh Khattar

Sharman Joshi, Mahie Gill, Anupam Kher, Meera Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Rajesh Khattar Run time: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Satish Kaushik

In this remake of a Bengali film, Bhooter Bhabhishyat, a group of ghosts who have taken residence in an old house band together to stop a builder from demolishing their home.



9- Bhoot Bungla (1965)

Cast: Mehmood, Nazif Hussain, Tanuja, Jagdish Raj, Nana Palshikhar

Mehmood, Nazif Hussain, Tanuja, Jagdish Raj, Nana Palshikhar Run time: 2 hours 25 minutes

2 hours 25 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Mehmood

Directed by and starring Mehmood, alongside Tanuja and Nazir Hussain, the 1965 horror comedy Bhoot Bungla features music by R.D. Burman. The plot revolves around a supposedly haunted house where the original owner was murdered and his family vanished decades ago. The mystery reignites 50 years later when the original owner's heirs fall victim to murder and threats.

