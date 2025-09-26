Mahesh Bhatt finds wife Soni Razdan a better actor than Alia Bhatt: ‘Her body language and nuances are not…’

Sometime back, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, opened up about the identity crisis she goes through despite being a part of some of the most acclaimed films. She exclaimed, being known only as ‘somebody else’s somebody’. Now, in a recent interview, her husband, Mahesh Bhatt, reacted to the same and went on to call her a better actress than her daughter.

Mahesh Bhatt on Soni Razdan being a brilliant actress

Talking to the Indian Express, when Mahesh Bhatt was asked about Soni Razdan’s struggle, he claimed to find her a better actor than Alia Bhatt. Explaining the reason for this, he said that the Songs of Paradise actress’ idiom is so evolved that even as a life partner, he couldn’t give her many roles. “Her style of expression, body language, and nuances are not what we call mainstream India. But she was very well cast in Songs of Paradise. That’s because her father was a Kashmiri Pandit. She has great empathy for Kashmir. But you should watch the show she did for the BBC (Neighbours). She also did a brilliant performance in Sanjoy Nag’s Yours Truly (2018), in which I did a cameo.”

Mahesh further added that this was the time when Alia was giving back-to-back smash hits like Udta Punjab. The filmmaker recalled telling his daughter that, before she develops a pride that there is no better actor than her, she should go watch her mother’s films. “She’s a smart girl, so she watched the film. Soni is like that banyan tree whose scent of stillness gets automatically conveyed onto the big screen. It’s a magic that I haven’t been able to get over,” he concluded.

What did Soni Razdan say in her interview before?

Talking to News 18 earlier, Soni Razdan revealed that despite being a part of some of the most acclaimed films, her identity continues to be restricted to Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife. “All my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody. Let me be very loud and clear… My struggle is still to be known by who I am,” she said.

Having said this, Soni also revealed that she is happy for the people around her who are doing so well in their lives. She also stated that this is how her journey was meant to be. The yesteryear actress also claimed that she now laughs at all this.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari runtime locked – Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor starrer similar to Dulhania franchise