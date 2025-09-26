7 best R Madhavan movies to watch on OTT: Tanu Weds Manu to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

If effortless charm, infectious smile, acting brilliance and a humble personality had a face, it would be R Madhavan. From heart-warming romances to intense thrillers, he has done it all and proved his versatility, along with carving a place in the industry. Today, thanks to OTT platforms, audiences can revisit his most loved films and discover underrated gems at the click of a button. Keep scrolling as we have curated a list of the actor's 7 movies that you cannot miss.

1. 3 Idiots

OTT Platform: Prime Video

When we talk about R Madhavan’s finest performances, 3 Idiots has to be in the list. He played the role of a young engineering student who is confused about what he wants in life. He brought warmth, relatability, and subtle humor to Farhan, making him one of the film’s most beloved characters.

2. Tanu Weds Manu

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The epitome of simplicity and humbleness, Manu, meets his complete opposite personality, Tanu and falls in love with her. The role gave Madhavan one of his most memorable Bollywood characters—an everyday man who audiences could instantly relate to.

3. Shaitaan

OTT Platform: Netflix

R Madhavan plays Vanraj, the antagonist in Shaitaan, which also stars Ajay Devgn. He was not the typical villain Bollywood films usually have, but instead was a calm, calculating and terrifying one! This role was quite different from the usual romantic or good boy he plays onscreen.

4. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Madhavan plays Dr Nambi Narayanan, the real-life ISRO aerospace engineer and scientist who was falsely accused of espionage in the 1990s. The role was hailed as one of his career bests, earning him critical acclaim and multiple awards, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

5. Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan plays Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod, a decorated Indian Air Force officer. His calm, earnest demeanour and patriotic intensity made Ajay Rathod a memorable and relatable character in the film.

6. Saala Khadoos

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

This movie sees him in a different role. He plays Madhi, a struggling former boxer and dedicated coach who spots raw talent in a young, untrained female boxer.

7. Aap Jaisa Koi

OTT Platform: Netflix

If you loved Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, then you will definitely love him in Aap Jaisa Koi. He plays a middle-aged man who falls in love with a girl in an arranged marriage setup. His innocence will win you over one more time.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Bhatt finds wife Soni Razdan a better actor than Alia Bhatt: ‘Her body language and nuances are not…’