Why was Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira not allowed to attend 71st National Film Awards? Actress reveals how she calmed her ‘howling’ daughter

It was a big moment for Rani Mukerji recently when she won her first-ever National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. One thing everyone observed about her was that the actress wore a customised necklace with her daughter Adira’s name on it. Talking to India Today, the Ghulam actress opened up about the reason why she couldn’t bring her daughter along and how she kept her close throughout the event.

Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira cried for not being able to attend the National Awards

On explaining why her daughter Adira couldn’t attend, Rani Mukerji revealed that to be a part of the event, one has to be above 14 years of age. The actress further revealed that her daughter was howling as she too wanted to be a part of the big event.

“We were told that children below 14 weren't allowed. I had to tell her that she couldn't be with me, and she said ‘That's so unfair, because I am the happiest for you, and I've also made a painting for you on your special day. ’ And I told her, 'Don't worry, I will have you with me on my special day,” she said.



Rani Mukerji reveals how she calmed down her crying daughter

Rani revealed that when she showed videos of herself wearing the necklace from the event, posted by fans on social media, to Adira, she was able to calm her down. The actress called her daughter her lucky charm. “I wanted her with me, and this was the closest I could do. I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that ‘Rani carried her daughter along.’ I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down,” she said.

Talking about the film for which she won her first-ever National Film Award, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, it is directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011, sparking a long and emotional legal battle across two countries.

ALSO READ: Stree to Gang of Ghosts: 9 horror comedies to watch on Amazon Prime and JioHotstar