Diljit Dosanjh REACTS on his 1st Emmy Award Nomination – Check out other Indian celebs who’ve already been there

Diljit Dosanjh has done it again. He has made India proud one more time, and all his fans are on cloud 9. The singer turned actor has received a nomination in the 2025 International Emmy Awards in the Best Actor category. Not just this, his film Amar Singh Chamkila also received a nomination in the TV movie/mini-series category. Now, in an interview, the global star has reacted to the same.

Diljit Dosanjh on receiving an Emmy Award nomination

Talking to HT City, Diljit Dosanjh called it a big moment not just for him, but also for Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab who is now celebrated on the global stage. He further added, “I feel truly honored that Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognised and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys. This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the role.”

Diljit is nominated alongside David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. The singer even took to his Instagram stories and re-shared a post about his nomination. Along with the picture, he wrote, “It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir,” along with heart emojis.

The lead actress of the film, Parineeti Chopra, praised him and director Imtiaz Ali over the Emmy Award nomination. On her Instagram stories, she re-shared a post and wrote, “Proud of my team Chamkila.”

Indian actors nominated before Diljit Dosanjh

For the unversed, before Diljit Dosanjh, there are several Indians who have made us proud on this stage. Comedian and actor Vir Das made history by winning the International Emmy Award for ‘Best Comedy Special’ in 2023 for his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing. In 2023, renowned television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor, was also honoured with the International Emmy 'Directorate Award' for her exceptional contributions to television.

In 2020, Arjun Mathur made history by becoming the first Indian actor to receive a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the International Emmy Awards. He earned this recognition for his portrayal of Karan Mehra in the Amazon Prime Video series, Made in Heaven. In 2021, Nawazuddin Siddiqui received his first International Emmy nomination for 'Best Performance by an Actor' for his role in the Netflix film, Serious Men.

In 2023, acclaimed actress Shefali Shah earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards for Netflix's Delhi Crime: Season 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari runtime locked – Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor starrer similar to Dulhania franchise