‘We could sense it blooming’: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Shershaah costar recalls how love story of parents-to-be blossomed on sets

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most popular couples of Bollywood who enjoy a massive fan base. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war-drama film Shershaah, released in 2020. Most recently, the couple’s co-star Himanshu Malhotra also shared his first-hand experience of witnessing their love blossoming on the movie sets.

During a recent conversation with Indian Express’ SCREEN, Himanshu Malhotra shared that they didn't know much about the love story between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. However, they could sense something blossoming between them.

He said, “We didn’t know much about their love story, but we could sense it blooming. I think it was Palanpur where we saw both of them together. That’s where the funeral sequence was shot.”

Himanshu mentioned that it was the only time they saw Kiara Advani on set, as they later moved to Kargil for the shoot. According to him, it must be the time they started dating and that’s when they met them, took pictures and sat together.

“I think the spark must just have started over there, probably where they shot the Chandigarh part. It must have escalated there,” he further added.

In addition to this, he also talked about his ‘nice’ experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra in the war-drama film. He shared that the actor was ‘very warm and cordial.’ He shared that they, joined by Nikitin Dheer and Shiv Pandit, had become like a unit while shooting in Kargil.

Walking down the memory lane, Malhotra remembered at the time Article 370 was imposed in Kashmir, Therefore, they were stuck in Kashmir, and they would have music sessions from morning till night in their free time when the shoot used to get cancelled.

The 2020-released Shershaah was based on the life of PVC Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

After being in a hush-hush relationship, Sidharth and Kiara got married in an intimate wedding in 2023. They announced that they’re expecting their first child earlier this year in February.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Param Sundari while Kiara has highly-awaited War 2 in the pipeline.

