Deepika Padukone spills her secret to peace amid exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit: ‘Make decisions that really…’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently making headlines after her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The departure stirred controversy, with the director subtly criticizing her for “unprofessionalism” and playing “dirty PR games.” Although the actress hasn’t publicly responded to the controversy, she recently revealed her secret to finding peace. She shared that it is about trusting her inner voice and standing firm on her decisions.

In a recent conversation with Vogue Arabia, Deepika Padukone talked about peace and difficult times amid controversy around her exit from Spirit. She revealed her belief in staying balanced, which comes from being truthful and authentic.

The actress added, “Whenever I'm faced with complicated situations or difficult situations, I think, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Meanwhile, Deepika’s exit from Spirit was due to creative and logistical differences, as per reports. She demanded an 8-hour workday as she is balancing her motherhood and career simultaneously.

She also reportedly asked for changes in fees and the film’s profit. Her demands didn't go well with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and became the reason for her exit from the film.

Soon after the actress’ exit, makers announced that Triptii Dimri had been cast in the lead role opposite Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theaters in October 2025 and will be released in 9 different languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the much-awaited film King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that SRK always planned to have the actress on board for the film.

However, their dates weren’t aligning, as she was taking time off for her newborn baby. Now, with the delay in the filming of King, she has joined the project. The source also told us that she will be shooting in the second half of 2025. She will be seen in a ‘full-length role’ and not just a cameo.

