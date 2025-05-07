King actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is 'terrific talent', says Karan Johar: 'the world will see...'

Suhana Khan is slowly but surely carving her own path in the film industry, and with her upcoming feature film King, all eyes are on the young actress. Joining her in this high-profile venture is none other than her father, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. And if filmmaker Karan Johar’s recent comments are any indication, the audience is in for a treat.

Advertisement

While speaking about Suhana’s growth as an artist on Raj Shamani's podcast, Karan Johar didn’t hold back his admiration. Having closely followed her journey, Johar revealed that he has watched Suhana’s student films and is deeply impressed with the dedication she brings to her craft.

According to him, people will be surprised when they see the kind of artist she truly is. He emphasized that the world will eventually witness Suhana's full potential, especially with her upcoming film alongside her father.

Johar also said that Suhana possesses a solid artistic depth that will soon emerge in full force. He admitted that although people might think he’s biased due to his close bond with the Khan family, his admiration is rooted in genuine appreciation of her acting capabilities.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping into a grand cinematic affair. As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the film not only stars Shah Rukh and Suhana but will also feature Deepika Padukone in a significant role. The project combines the star power of three well-known actors, promising scale and substance. The screenplay is penned by Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Sagar Pandya, and Siddharth Anand, while Abbas Tyrewala has been roped in for dialogues.

Advertisement

Before stepping into this major film, Suhana made her screen debut with Netflix’s The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Though the film received mixed reviews, Suhana’s portrayal of Veronica Lodge drew attention for her confidence and screen presence. Behind the scenes, she has undergone intense acting and physical training, including sessions with international action coaches alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's take on Suhana, Aryan and Abram's ‘privilege’ proves he is a sensible and protective father