WINNER's Mino's poor military attendance case: Police conducts search and seizure at social service facility, obtains CCTV footage

WINNER's Song Mino is currently under fire due to accusations of manipulating attendance in his mandatory military service. An official from his workplace stated that the sick leaves he took were attributed to his social phobia and panic disorders. However, another shocking revelation alleged he attended parties during his enlistment, raising brows about his mental distress claims. After the Military Manpower Administration handed over the case to law enforcement, the police began their investigation.

As per the latest update, a search and seizure was conducted by the police at his workplace, Mapo Residence Convenience Facility. Mapo Police Station announced that they have secured CCTV footage to verify the claims against Mino and also check his attendance logs. Although his military service as a social service worker ended on December 23, given the current complication, he is facing the risk of re-enlistment. After examining CCTV footage, entry and exit logs, location data, and the testimonies of the employees at his workplace, the Military Manpower Administration may decide to discipline him if the allegations prove true.

Recently, Dispatch first raised the accusation against him, claiming that Song Mino took many leaves without being in accordance with the regulations. He was accused of barely showing up at work, especially moving his enlistment to the public welfare facility in March. Mr. L, the officer who was in charge of the social service personnel, has been allegedly giving him preferential treatment. It was revealed that in December, he went on almost a week-long trip to Hawaii and even after returning to Korea, he barely showed up at work. However, Mr. L denied his attendance manipulation and allegedly refused to show CCTV footage to Dispatch.

The situation escalated with a fresh set of accusations against him. The K-media revealed a few photos of him attending a DJ party in Korea while still serving his alternative military service. In addition, Mino has been allegedly engaging in more leisure activities, raising questions about his negligence of duties.

