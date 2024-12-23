Year-Ender Poll: Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won and more; VOTE for the best K-drama couple in 2024

2024 has undoubtedly been a year of romance in the K-dramaland. From Kim Sok Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears to Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner, the audience witnessed beautiful stories of love that warmed their hearts. However, as the year comes to an end, it is time to choose which couple captivated you the most.

The year started with Queen of Tears starring big names in the industry, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won which took the entire community by storm. However, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were no less in terms of popularity with Lovely Runner. The couple became a fan favorite instantly due to their effortless chemistry and the heartwarming story of the K-drama.

Many other couples also caught fans’ attention such as Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee for the supernatural K-drama, The Atypical Family. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s chemistry also shone in the series Love Next Door.

In the second half of the year, Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi stole the show with Mr Plankton alongside the iconic Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin for the web series, The Trunk. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin are currently popular among the masses for their natural connection in the ongoing K-drama, When the Phone Rings.

Without further ado, VOTE NOW for your favorite K-drama couple of 2024 and declare them winners!