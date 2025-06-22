34th Seoul Music Awards 2025 Winners List: BLACKPINK’s Rosé bags World Best Artist, BTS’ RM and Jimin prove global prowess

The 34th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) finally took place on June 21, 2025. It marks a return to the spotlight after a months-long delay from its traditional January schedule. Despite the rescheduling, the night was packed with jaw-dropping performances, emotional acceptance speeches, and a star-studded lineup that honored the best in K-pop across 2024.

Held annually, the Seoul Music Awards is one of South Korea's most prestigious music ceremonies. This year's edition continued its legacy by awarding artists based on music sales, fan votes, and professional judges' evaluation. Here's a full breakdown of the night's big winners and highlights:

Daesang (Grand prize)

The girl group claimed the night’s highest honor for their achievements over the past year. Their bold musical style, strong message-driven lyrics, and dedicated fan base helped them secure this prestigious recognition.

Bonsang Winners (Main awards)

The Bonsang recognizes the most outstanding artists based on comprehensive performance in sales, popularity, and influence. This year, a wide variety of groups and soloists made the cut:

ILLIT, NCT WISH, QWER, P1Harmony, IVE, aespa, ENHYPEN, PLAVE, NCT’s Doyoung, I-DLE, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, and G-Dragon.

Best Album Award

TXT, ZEROBASEONE

Best Song Award

World Best Artist Award

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, aespa

Hallyu Special Award

BTS’ Jimin

K-pop World Choice (Group)

BABYMONSTER

K-pop World Choice (Solo)

Young Tak

Best New Artist Award

KiiiKiii, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts

Rising Star Award

VVUP

Discovery of the Year Award

SAY MY NAME

Best Performance Award

CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY

Trot Award

Young Tak

Ballad Award

Hwang Ga Ram

Band Award

wave to earth

OST Award

Young Tak

R&B/Hip Hop Award

BTS’ RM

Popularity Award

Lee Chan Won

K-pop Special Award

BTOB

Best Group Award

ILLIT, NCT WISH

Best Soloist Award

NCT’s Doyoung



The 34th Seoul Music Awards wrapped up with emotional highs, surprise wins, and unforgettable stages. With TXT and I-DLE emerging as the night’s biggest winners, and fresh faces like BABYMONSTER and KiiiKiii stepping into the spotlight, the ceremony captured the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop.

Despite being held later in the year, the energy and impact of SMA 2025 were as powerful as ever. It reminds fans why this annual celebration remains a cornerstone of Korean music culture.

