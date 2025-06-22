34th Seoul Music Awards 2025 Winners List: BLACKPINK’s Rosé bags World Best Artist, BTS’ RM and Jimin prove global prowess
The 34th Seoul Music Awards returned with dazzling performances, emotional speeches, and major wins across K-pop’s biggest stars. Here’s the complete winners list.
The 34th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) finally took place on June 21, 2025. It marks a return to the spotlight after a months-long delay from its traditional January schedule. Despite the rescheduling, the night was packed with jaw-dropping performances, emotional acceptance speeches, and a star-studded lineup that honored the best in K-pop across 2024.
Held annually, the Seoul Music Awards is one of South Korea's most prestigious music ceremonies. This year's edition continued its legacy by awarding artists based on music sales, fan votes, and professional judges' evaluation. Here's a full breakdown of the night's big winners and highlights:
Daesang (Grand prize)
The girl group claimed the night’s highest honor for their achievements over the past year. Their bold musical style, strong message-driven lyrics, and dedicated fan base helped them secure this prestigious recognition.
Bonsang Winners (Main awards)
The Bonsang recognizes the most outstanding artists based on comprehensive performance in sales, popularity, and influence. This year, a wide variety of groups and soloists made the cut:
- ILLIT, NCT WISH, QWER, P1Harmony, IVE, aespa, ENHYPEN, PLAVE, NCT’s Doyoung, I-DLE, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, and G-Dragon.
Best Album Award
- TXT, ZEROBASEONE
Best Song Award
World Best Artist Award
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé, aespa
Hallyu Special Award
- BTS’ Jimin
K-pop World Choice (Group)
- BABYMONSTER
K-pop World Choice (Solo)
- Young Tak
Best New Artist Award
- KiiiKiii, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts
Rising Star Award
- VVUP
Discovery of the Year Award
- SAY MY NAME
Best Performance Award
- CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY
Trot Award
- Young Tak
Ballad Award
- Hwang Ga Ram
Band Award
- wave to earth
OST Award
- Young Tak
R&B/Hip Hop Award
- BTS’ RM
Popularity Award
- Lee Chan Won
K-pop Special Award
- BTOB
Best Group Award
- ILLIT, NCT WISH
Best Soloist Award
- NCT’s Doyoung
The 34th Seoul Music Awards wrapped up with emotional highs, surprise wins, and unforgettable stages. With TXT and I-DLE emerging as the night’s biggest winners, and fresh faces like BABYMONSTER and KiiiKiii stepping into the spotlight, the ceremony captured the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop.
Despite being held later in the year, the energy and impact of SMA 2025 were as powerful as ever. It reminds fans why this annual celebration remains a cornerstone of Korean music culture.
