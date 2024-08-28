5 Korean zombie movies on OTT for spine-chilling watch

Korean cinema excels at revitalizing familiar genres, and Korean zombie movies on OTT platforms are a prime example. When discussing the best Korean zombie films available on streaming services, we're exploring a realm where compelling storytelling, emotional depth, and intense action come together seamlessly. These movies go beyond mere survival; they delve into human nature, societal issues, and the lengths people will go to protect their loved ones.

If you’re drawn to suspenseful horror, we’ve curated a selection of dark and moody South Korean thrillers featuring zombies. These films offer a blend of psychological eeriness and intense drama that might be exactly what you’re looking for next.

Top 5 spooky Korean zombie movies on OTT

1. Train to Busan

Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, Yeon Sang Ho and Jung Yumi

IMDB Rating:7.6

Release year: 2016

Genre: Horror, Science fiction, Zombie, Thriller

Seok Woo (Gong Yoo), a fund manager in Seoul, is separated from his wife and lives with their daughter, Soo An. On the night before Soo An’s birthday, she begs her father to take her to see her mom in Busan. Seok Woo eventually agrees and boards a train with her. Unbeknownst to them, a passenger on the train has been bitten and infected by zombies. As the train journey unfolds, Seok Woo and Soo An find themselves fighting for survival in a nightmarish scenario.

Train to Busan premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was released in Korea a few months later. It quickly surpassed 10 million viewers, captivating audiences with its intense survival drama. The movie’s central focus on ensuring Seok Woo and his daughter make it out of the train alive drove the narrative, while the terrifyingly mobile zombies kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The combination of high stakes and relentless horror made it a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

2. #Alive

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Lee Hyun Wook and more

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Release year: 2020

Genre: Horror, Science fiction, Zombie, Thriller, Survival

Yoo Ah In stars as Joon Woo, a gamer who streams online for his followers. One day, breaking news reveals a rapidly spreading disease causing people to attack and eat each other. Joon Woo must fight to survive in his home while also receiving help from Yoo Bin (Park Shin Hye), who supports him by delivering food and help.

This film immerses viewers in the zombie apocalypse through Joon Woo's eyes, offering a realistic take on how such a crisis might unfold for many today. It provides plenty of thrills without being excessively frightening or graphic, making it suitable for those who prefer a less intense horror experience. The chemistry between Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye adds an extra layer of appeal, making their on-screen partnership a highlight. It’s a perfect pick for your Halloween watchlist.

3. The Wailing

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Hwang Jung Min, Kwak Do Won, Jun Kunimura

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2016

Genre: Horror, Science fiction, Zombie, Thriller, Detective fiction

A collective fear of outsiders has been a central theme in horror stories around the world. For example, Bram Stoker’s Dracula transformed xenophobia into a globally recognized and feared monster. While much of the world has become more globalized, Korea has largely remained homogeneous, especially in its rural areas, which is the setting for The Wailing.

In this beautifully shot thriller, Jong Goo (played by Kwak Do Won) is a bumbling police officer in a small, tight-knit town where nothing much ever happens. Everything changes when a mysterious disease breaks out, causing sufferers to experience painful convulsions and wailing before they violently attack others. The symptoms remain largely unknown, as only the victims’ bodies are discovered.

Some townspeople believe that a newcomer, or outsider, is behind the outbreak, sharing unlikely stories with Jong Goo. Initially skeptical, Jong Goo's perspective changes when his own daughter becomes afflicted by The Wailing. The suspicion then falls on a Japanese man who recently arrived in town, played with intensity by Jun Kunimura. As Jong Goo and the townspeople start to hunt him down, the tension and paranoia in the community escalate.

The family also seeks help from a traditional shaman, played by Hwang Jung Min, who exploits their fears and superstitions to deceive them. This element of the film adds to its commentary on the dangers of relying on traditional thinking and the fear of change.

4. Seoul Station

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Joon, Shim Eun Kyung, Kim Jae Rok and more

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2016

Genre: Horror, Zombie, Thriller, Animation, Detective fiction

The film acts as a prequel to the live-action movie Train to Busan, exploring the origins of the zombie apocalypse in South Korea. It centers on three main characters: Hye Sun, a runaway, and her father Suk Gyu and her boyfriend Ki Woong, who are desperately searching for her around Seoul Station. The narrative appears to build on the father-daughter relationship that is prominently featured in Train to Busan.

While the film starts slowly in introducing the zombies, the animation quickly ramps up once the apocalypse fully unfolds. Hye Sun, though far from perfect, is portrayed as a sympathetic character who, despite her grim view of the world, strives to be a good person. The film also provides an intriguing look at the forgotten and overlooked members of Seoul's society.

5. Gangnam Zombie

Cast: Jiyeon, Ji Il Joo, Jung Yi Ju, Choi Seong Min and more

IMDB Rating: 3.2

Release year: 2023

Genre: Horror, Zombie, action

Gangnam Zombie, being a recent addition to the zombie genre, is notable for being set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the pandemic itself doesn't play a central role in the story, its inclusion adds a layer of contemporary relevance. While revisiting such recent global events might be risky, it subtly grounds the film's events in a context that feels slightly closer to reality for audiences.

Set just before Christmas, the movie begins when two men break into a shipping container, and one is infected by a scratch from a cat. This infection triggers his craving for raw meat, which escalates to a hunger for human flesh. As he bites others, they turn into zombies, including employees at a struggling online streaming firm. The film follows two of these employees as they embark on a harrowing journey to survive, battling their way out of the building and through the adjacent parking garage.

The movie, much like many classic zombie tales, leaves the audience with an open-ended conclusion, which is a hallmark of the genre. It leaves the question unresolved whether humanity is doomed or if there might still be hope for the future. This ambiguity is part of what helps the zombie genre remain compelling and enduring.

These Korean zombie movies on OTT are perfect for a binge-watching session or a night filled with adrenaline and gore. Drawing on Korea’s rich mythology and folklore, these films often offer a unique twist on the undead compared to the typical zombie fare from the West, making them both distinctive and compelling.

