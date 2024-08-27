Lee Min Ho’s Minoz, Byeon Woo Seok’s TongTong, Bae Suzy’s Sueweeties and more: K-drama actor fanclub names to check out

When searching for new K-dramas, the cast often draws us in. If we find ourselves captivated by a particular actor, we’re likely to seek out their other shows to binge-watch. Of course, well-written storylines and stunning filming locations are also big draws!

If one is obsessed with a specific actor or actress and considers themselves a dedicated fan. Then it might be time to embrace their official fan club names. Many K-drama stars have unique fan club names that reflect the special connection between them and their supporters.

Lee Min Ho- Minoz

Lee Min Ho is a cherished South Korean actor and singer, who first gained widespread fame with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. This role earned him the Best New Actor – Television award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His fanbase, known as Minoz, represents everyone who loves and supports him.

Lee Min Ho’s success on television established him as a leading Hallyu star, making him the most followed South Korean actor on social media. He also made history as the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure created in his likeness at Madame Tussauds, with figures unveiled in Shanghai in 2013 and Hong Kong in 2014.

Kim Ji Won- Dong Deng

Kim Ji Won is a popular K-drama actress who was discovered on the street as a teenager and signed with an entertainment agency. After training for over three years, she made her debut. Her fanclub is called Dong Dengs, a name that plays on her Korean nickname "Ding," combined with "Dong Deng" to create a term Ding Dong Deng that means genius. Kim Ji Won is well-known for her roles in The Heirs, Fight for My Way, and Queen of Tears.

Byeon Woo Seok- TongTong

Byeon Woo Seok, who began his career as a model, gradually made his mark with a breakthrough role in Lovely Runner. His portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae led to the creation of the "Sun Jae Phenomenon," captivating both domestic and international audiences. This role has firmly established him as the Asia’s Prince, earning him global recognition. While many actors gain popularity through their roles in dramas, Byeon Woo Seok’s current meteoric rise is truly exceptional and unprecedented.

Byeon Woo Seok's fanclub is called TongTong. TongTongs are dedicated fans who consider Woo Seok the best. The character of Sun Jae, with his portrayal of an innocent first love, resonated deeply with audiences, leading to a surge in Woo Seok’s popularity. This strong connection has transformed TongTong into a global fandom, reflecting the widespread admiration for the actor.

Kim Hye Yoon- HyeppyEnding

Kim Hye Yoon is a beloved and exceptionally talented actress who has captured the hearts of many. Her ability to convey a wide range of emotions has shown that her potential is limitless. Her latest project, Lovely Runner, has been a huge success, leaving fans in awe of her versatility.

Fans will be amazed with her transition from her warm and loving roles to the character that first brought her fame in 2018-19. If Im Sol warmed hearts, SKY Castle's Kang Ye Seo will quickly shake worlds as she fiercely rises to the top. Just months after winning over K-drama fans with her memorable portrayal in 2019, she earned widespread recognition with her breakthrough leading role in Extraordinary You. Her vibrant and captivating performance as Eun Dan Oh continues to resonate with many.

Kim Hye Yoon's fans are known as HyeppyEndings. These fans are enthusiastic, quick to cheer her on, and support her with immense energy and sincerity. They give her their heartfelt love at every turn. With the success of Lovely Runner, her performance in the series earned acclaim from both critics and audiences making her global star. Media outlets have even hailed her as an "Actress You Can Trust" in the Korean entertainment industry.

Lee Jong Suk- Sukkies

Lee Jong Suk is a beloved South Korean actor and model who debuted in 2005 as a runway model, making history as the youngest male model to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. His breakthrough role came with School 2013. His fans are affectionately called Sukkies, derived from his nickname Suk in his name. If you're a fan of Lee Jong Suk, you're warmly welcomed into this dedicated fandom. He is known for his roles in While You Were Sleeping, Big Mouth, and more.

Bae Suzy- Sueweeties

Bae Suzy is a multi-talented star, known as a singer, actress, and model. A former member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment, she made her acting debut in the popular television series Dream High in 2011. Since then, Suzy has appeared in numerous hit dramas and has earned the title of the "Nation's First Love." Her fans, affectionately known as Sueweeties, are celebrated for their unwavering support and dedication throughout her career. Suzy's charm and talent make her one of the leading actresses in Korea today.

Song Joong Ki- Ki Aile

Song Joong Ki is a widely recognized and talented actor, primarily known for his work in television. Since 2012, he has consistently appeared on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity 40, making the top ten four times—seventh in 2013 and 2018, and second and fourth in other years. He was also named Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year in 2012 and 2017.

The ever-handsome and versatile Song Joong Ki captivates audiences with his ability to transform into different characters, catching attention with just a single smirk. His fanclub name combines Ki, from his second name, with Aile, meaning wings. Essentially, Song Joong Ki's fans are his wings, always there to support and uplift him.

