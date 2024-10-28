7 Lee Tae Hwan shows that are perfect for this holiday season’s binge list: My Golden Life, Thirty Nine, more

Lee Tae Hwan shows are perfect additions to your holiday binge-watching list, guaranteed to warm your heart this season! Spanning romantic comedies and gripping dramas, Lee Tae Hwan shows his incredible talent across various genres.

Whether you’re in the mood for the heartfelt family dynamics of My Golden Life or the emotional tale of Thirty-Nine, these selections promise engaging stories and memorable performances. So grab some hot cocoa and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Lee Tae Hwan's captivating dramas that will make your holidays even more special!

7 Lee Tae Hwan dramas we suggest you to watch this holiday season:

1. Pride and Prejudice

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Min Soo, Lee Tae Hwan, Son Chang Min

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Legal, drama, romance, comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pride and Prejudice follows the journey of sharp-minded prosecutor Gu Dong Chi and passionate rookie Han Yeol Mu as they join forces to seek justice. Together with a seasoned team of misfit prosecutors, they tackle complex cases and confront corruption within a flawed legal system. The drama blends legal intrigue, action, and heartfelt moments, showing their fight for truth and the underrepresented.

2. W

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Eui Sung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Yoo Jin, Park Won Sang

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Fantasy, romance, action, thriller, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, MX Player, Amazon Prime Videos

W follows the thrilling and unconventional romance between Kang Cheol, a charismatic webtoon character with a tragic past, and Oh Yeon Joo, a real-world surgeon. Their worlds collide when Yeon Joo is mysteriously drawn into the comic's universe, sparking a gripping adventure that transcends reality. As love blooms, they navigate life-and-death stakes, unraveling secrets across the two intertwined dimensions.

Advertisement

3. My Golden Life

Cast: Park Si Hoo, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Tae Hwan, Seo Eun Soo

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Family, melodrama

Where to watch: Netflix

My Golden Life tells the story of Seo Ji An, a young woman struggling to find stability after her family's financial downfall. When an unexpected opportunity arises to join a wealthy chaebol family, she seizes it, unaware of the secrets it will uncover. Amidst tangled identities, love triangles, and life-altering decisions, Ji An searches for genuine happiness and self-worth.

4. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Kim Byeong Ok, Kim Hye Ok, Baek Eun Hye

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? follows the romantic journey of Lee Young Joon, a charming but self-absorbed vice-chairman, and his devoted secretary, Kim Mi So. When Mi So announces her resignation after nine years, Young Joon's world turns upside down, leading him to confront his true feelings for her. As they navigate their evolving relationship, past secrets emerge, bringing them closer together.

Advertisement

5. Touch

Cast: Joo Sang Wook, Kim Bo Ra, Ahn Sol Bin, Han Da Gam, Lee Tae Hwan, Byun Jung Soo, Yoon Hee Seok

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki

Touch tells the inspiring story of Cha Jung Hyeok, a once-famous makeup artist struggling to rebuild his career, and Han Soo Yeon, an idol trainee facing setbacks after a decade of effort. When their worlds collide, Jung Hyeok becomes Soo Yeon's mentor, guiding her in the art of makeup. Together, they find new dreams and heal from past disappointments.

6. Thirty-Nine

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Tae Hwan, Ahn So Hee

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Friendship, romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Thirty-Nine delves into the intertwined lives of three friends nearing forty, each navigating the complexities of friendship, love, and personal growth. Cha Mi Jo, a dermatologist, Jeong Chan Young, a drama coach, and Jang Joo Hee, a cosmetics saleswoman, face life's ups and downs together. Their bonds deepen as they confront new challenges and rediscover the joys of living, making this heartfelt drama truly captivating.

Advertisement

7. DNA Lover

Cast: Jung In Sun, Choi Siwon, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Yoo Jin

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Rom-com

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

DNA Lover is a delightful romantic comedy that explores the science of love through the lens of genetics. Han So Jin, a quirky genetic researcher, seeks her ideal partner through DNA, but her journey leads her to unexpected connections. With the charm of Shim Yeon Woo, a compassionate obstetrician, and Seo Kang Hoon, a dashing firefighter, the series blends humor, romance, and heartfelt moments, proving that sometimes love is written in the genes.

In conclusion, these 7 Lee Tae Hwan dramas truly show his versatility and charm, offering something for everyone this holiday season. Whether you're drawn to the emotional family stories in My Golden Life, the heartfelt moments in Thirty-Nine, or the thrilling twists of W, his captivating performances are sure to keep you entertained.

Each drama brings out a different side of Lee Tae Hwan’s acting talent, making them perfect for cozying up and indulging in some holiday binge-watching. So, settle in, relax, and let Lee Tae Hwan's diverse roles add warmth and excitement to your festive celebrations!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kim Ji Won channeled her inner Indian, wearing saree and hilariously proposing a cop in Hindi