7 movies like The Wailing you can’t miss

The Wailing is one of the most acclaimed Korean horror movies and is to date applauded for its mind-bending storyline, amazing performances, and spectacular direction. If you loved it, here are 7 movies like The Wailing which will give you good scares. The Wailing directed and written by one of the brilliant minds of this century, Na Hong Jin brought a tale that forced viewers to think deeply as to what is truly evil and what should we be scared of.

7 movies like The Wailing to give you scares

1. The 8th Night

Cast: Lee Sung Min, Park Hae Joon, Kim Yoo Jung, and Nam Da Reum

IMDB Rating: 5.3

Release year: 2021

Genre: Supernatural mystery thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

A 2500-year-old monster whose eyes, the Red and Black eyes were kept safely apart from each other by Lord Buddha. Lord Buddha later gave them to his disciples who swore to protect it forever, but now it is threatening to once again unleash a world of evil in the present world.

Due to an ambitious professor one of the eyes of the monster is let loose to find its partner, it is now possessing innocent humans and then killing them to finally reunite with the other eye. Now, a guardian monk must do everything in his power and work with a young monk to stop that evil power from taking over the world.

2. The Host

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona and Go Ah Sung

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2006

Genre: Monster Horror

Coming from the brilliant mind of the Oscar-winning director and filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, The Host will take monster horror films to another high. The Host will bring every horror lying underneath your skin to life as an unknown monster emerges from Han River and starts taking lives.

The inexplicable monster takes Park Gang Du’s teenage daughter away with it and so begins a father’s fight to bring his daughter back and he is joined by his other family members.

3. A Tale of Two Sisters

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Soo

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2003

Genre: Psychological Horror

A Tale of Two Sisters is a spine-chilling psychological horror film that will scare you and also prove the deep bond between two sisters. A Tale of Two Sisters is one of the highest-grossing South Korean horror movies of all time and the first movie to be shown in American theatres.

The story follows a teenage girl Su Mi who returns with her sister Su Yeon who returns to her family home after being treated for psychosis at a mental hospital, but sinister circumstances make her hate her stepmother. Terrifying truths lie beneath the surface as Su Mi fights it all.

4. The Priests

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Kang Dong Won, Park So Dam

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Release year: 2015

Genre: Supernatural mystery thriller

The Priests is one of the best supernatural Korean horror movies following the story of Father Kim and a young defiant seminarian, Choi who believe one of the girls in the parish is possessed by a sinister evil demon.

Father Kim and Deacon Choi go to extreme limits to fight this dangerous demon and use their faith in god to exorcise it from the innocent girl.

5. Exhuma

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Release year: 2024

Genre: Supernatural, occult horror

Where to watch: BMS Stream

Exhuma is one of the newest supernatural South Korean horror flicks in the town and it has everything from evil demons to age-old legends and shamans.

Exhuma follows the story of a famous shaman Lee Hwa Rim and her prodigy Yoon Bong Gil who are enlisted by a wealthy Korean-American family to find out what is ailing their newborn son.

She then decides to relocate the grave of a vengeful spirit with the help of a Feng shui master Kim Sang Deok and a mortician Yeong Geun. But excavation of an age-old grave unleashes unprecedented horrors and puts innumerable lives in danger.

6. Gonjinam: Haunted Asylum

Cast: Wi Ha Joon, Park Ji Hyun, Oh Ah Yeon, Moon Ye Won, Park Sung Hoon, Yoo Je Yoon, Lee Seung Wook

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 2018

Genre: Supernatural horror

Gonjinam: Haunted Asylum is a must-watch Korean horror film following the story of a horror web show crew who unknowingly go to shoot a show in an abandoned asylum that is rumored to be haunted.

Little do they know, the horrors they will witness in Gonjinam Asylum will be the last things they ever see. Once the team enters the asylum, real horror is unleashed and one by one take their lives.

7. The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2020

Genre: Psychological, thriller, horror

Where to watch: Netflix

The Call follows the story of a woman, Kim Seo Yoon, who one day gets connected through a call to a woman who lived in her childhood home in 1999. The woman in the past repeatedly says that she is being tortured by her mother. But there is a sinister serial killer who is using the call to exchange her fate with that of Kim Seo Yoon.

Get ready to hide under blankets, and start binge-watching these 7 horror flicks like The Wailing now!

