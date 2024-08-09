9 Shows like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim: Business Proposal, Crazy Love, Her Private Life and more

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim starring South Korea’s biggest stars Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young is regarded as one of the best romantic comedy K-dramas of all time. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim turned the trajectory of the genre with its romantic and sultry scenes which made it even more popular among the audiences. If you loved it here are shows like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim to watch and enjoy romance with perfect comedy addition.

9 K-dramas like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

1. Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Business Proposal is a twin of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim in many rights and is all the more fun and romantic. Business Proposal follows the story of Shin Ha Ri who takes the place of her bestie Jin Young Seo on her blind date for marriage. The twist comes when the person on the date turns out to be Ha Ri’s boss Kang Tae Moo, she tries her best to break it off.

But, Tae Moo catches her in the lie and in turn for the lie, asks her to be his fake girlfriend by threatening to sue and so begins an adorable and fun story of love.

2. Crazy Love

Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung, Ha Jun

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Disney+

Crazy Love is an underrated gem, many might not know of, it serves one thing on a silver plate it is the perfect combination of romance, comedy, and office romance. Crazy Love follows the story of Noh Go Jin who is the CEO of Go Top, South Korea’s top maths institute, and his introverted and shy secretary Lee Shin Ah who withstands all his tantrums and harsh words silently.

Noh Go Jin pretends to have lost his memory after a car accident and Lee Shin Ah who has gotten news that she is terminally ill, pretends to be his fiancé. They both drive each other crazy and fall in love while doing so.

3. Her Private Life

Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Park Min Young

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Her Private Life is another beautiful romantic comedy series starring What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star Park Min Young alongside Kim Jae Wook. Song Seok Mi is a noted museum curator who is a secret K-pop fangirl and Ryan Gold is an aloof artist who has retired and joins Seok Mi’s museum as the new director.

When Seok Mi gets embroiled in heated dating rumors with the K-pop star, Shi An, whom she is a fan of, Ryan and Seok Mi get into a fake relationship to ward off dangerous fans. Soon the fake relationship turns into a real one.

4. Suspicious Partners

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Kwon Nara, Choi Tae Joon

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romantic comedy, legal, crime

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Suspicious Partners is one of the most fun and romantic Korean drama with a base story full of legal twists, crime, and comedy. Noh Ji Wook, a famous prosecutor whose first meeting with Eun Bong Hee is one to remember as she was a murder suspect who he proved innocent.

Soon Bong Hee becomes a trainee under Ji Wook, who together try to catch a serial killer and on the way end up growing feelings for each other. But as things start unraveling it is revealed they might be connected to each other long before they realize.

5. Clean With Passion For Now

Cast: Yoon Kyun Sang, Kim Yoo Jung, Song Jae Rim

IMDB Rating: 7

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Clean With Passion For Now is an adorable story full of comedy and romance, where Jang Seon Kyul, a wealthy man who is obsessed with cleaning, and a lighthearted and untidy girl Gil Oh Sol.

Gil Oh Sol has had a tough life and has done her fair share of part-time jobs, when she joins Seon Kyul’s company things start to take a turn. Oh Sol’s iconic tracksuit and untidy behavior at first tick off him but soon with her help Seon Kyul faces his mysophobia.

6. King The Land

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, YoonA

IMDB Rating: 5.2

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

King The Land is a heartwarming romantic comedy K-drama that brings a new twist to workplace romance. King The Land follows the story of Gu Won who hates smiles, as he has been among fake smiles all his life after losing his mother. But things change, when a star employee at his hotel, Cheon Sa Rang, changes his perspective.

Cheon Sa Rang with her irresistible smile melts Gu Won, they both first begin on the wrong foot but slowly as time passes, come closer.

7. Shooting Stars

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Jung Shin

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Shooting Stars is a hilarious romantic comedy following the trope of enemies to lovers in the most lovable way ever. Gong Tae Sung, a top star who is signed with an agency called Starforce Entertainment becomes a nuisance for the career-driven Oh Han Byul.

Oh Han Byul is the PR team leader at the same agency and finds it difficult to manage Tae Sung which leads to most of the time them having arguments. But sooner than later, sparks fly between them.

8. Coffee Prince

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Gyun, Chase Jung An, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Dong Wook

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Coffee Prince needs no introduction as it is one of the top romantic comedy K-dramas ever made. Coffee Prince follows the adorable and eccentric love story between Go Eun Chan, a tomboy girl who disguises herself as a man to get a job at Choi Han Gyeol’s cafe. But nevertheless, they develop feelings for each other.

When Eun Chan’s daming lie comes out in the open, Han Gyeol is angrier than ever, but soon they begin dating, and love blooms.

9. Oh My Venus

Cast: So Ji Sub, Shin Min Ah, Sung Hoon

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Oh My Venus is one of the best romantic comedies out there and also gives an important message about health.

Kang Ju Eun is a lawyer in her 30s who once used to be called “Venus of Daegu” as she was pretty and had a beautiful figure but now she has gained a lot of weight. She crosses paths with Kim Young Ho, a gifted personal trainer famous by his other name John Kim. He saves her life on a plane when she loses consciousness.

Later, Young Ho helps Ju Eun get her enviable figure back and get healthier and in the process, both end up falling in love.

Get your screens on and start binge-watching these K-dramas like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim now.

