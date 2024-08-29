9 K-dramas and OTT releases to check out in September 2024: Gyeongseong Creature 2, The Judge from Hell, and more

Gyeonseong Creature Season 2, The Judge From Hell, Dear Hyeri and many other K-dramas and OTT shows and films will be premiering in September 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 9 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller, fanatsy and much more. Here are the 9 K-dramas and shows which will be released this September.

9 upcoming K-dramas and OTT releases in September

Seoul Busters

Genre: Comedy, Detective, Crime

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, Lee Seung Woo

Director: An Jeong Yeon

Writer: Lee Young Chul, Lee Gwang Jae

Number of episodes:

Date of release: September 11

Network: Disney+

Seoul Busters tells the story of a professor who works outside of South Korea who is smart and attractive. He is offered a job as a professor at a foreign university but to everyone's surprise, he decides to work for the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station in South Korea. It is one of the lowest-ranked squads in terms of arrest rates. The team decides to become the best squad.

The Judge From Hell

Genre: Fantasy, crime, romance

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young

Director: Park Jin Pyo

Writer: Jo Yi Soo

Number of episodes: 14

Date of release: September 21

Network: SBS

The Judge From Hell tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

Dear Hyeri

Genre: Psychological, romance

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon

Director: Jung Ji Hyun

Writer: Han Ga Ram

Number of episodes:

Date of release: September 23

Network: ENA, Genie TV

Dear Hyeri tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace, who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

What Comes After Love

Genre: Romance

Cast: Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram, Nakamura Anne

Director: Moon Hyun Sang

Writer:

Number of episodes:

Date of release: September 27

Network: Coupang Play

The series is adapted from a novel written by Gong Ji Young and the Japanese author Tsuji Hitonar. What Comes after Love will tell the story of a Korean woman, Choi Hong, who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man, Aoki Jungo, and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years, when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly meet each other face-to-face.

Dog Knows Everything

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Geon, Ye Soo Jung, Bae Jeong Nam

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Writer: Byeon Sook Kyeong

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: September 25

Network: KBS2

The drama revolves around an actor who falls from grace and goes to an island to find peace from haters and criticism. On the island, he meets a dog named Sophie who used to be a police dog. One day Sophie starts talking like a human.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Genre: Science-fiction, romance, horror

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Lee Mu Saeng, Bae Hyun Seong

Director: Chung Dong-yoon, Jo Yeong-min

Writer: Kang Eun-kyung

Number of episodes: 7

Date of release: September 27

Network: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will open in 2024 and intertwine with the incidents of 1945. The main characters from season 1 will be returning for the latest season.

Iron Family

Genre: Mystery

Cast:

Director: Sung Joon Hae

Writer: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 36

Date of release:

Network: KBS

The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

The Queen Woo Part 2

Genre: Historical, Political, Action

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan

Director: Jung Se Kyo

Writer: Lee Byeong Hak

Number of episodes: 4

Date of release:

Network: TVING

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

Officer Black Belt

Genre: Action, comedy

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyun

Director: Jason Kim

Writer: Jason Kim

Date of release: September 13

Network: Netflix

Officer Black Belt will tell the story of a martial artist and a probation officer who work together to keep a track on people who wear electronic anklets to prevent crimes.

