9 K-dramas and OTT releases to check out in September 2024: Gyeongseong Creature 2, The Judge from Hell, and more
Gyeonseong Creature Season 2, The Judge From Hell, Dear Hyeri and many other K-dramas and OTT shows and films will be premiering in September 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 9 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller, fanatsy and much more. Here are the 9 K-dramas and shows which will be released this September.
9 upcoming K-dramas and OTT releases in September
Seoul Busters
- Genre: Comedy, Detective, Crime
- Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, Lee Seung Woo
- Director: An Jeong Yeon
- Writer: Lee Young Chul, Lee Gwang Jae
- Number of episodes:
- Date of release: September 11
- Network: Disney+
Seoul Busters tells the story of a professor who works outside of South Korea who is smart and attractive. He is offered a job as a professor at a foreign university but to everyone's surprise, he decides to work for the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station in South Korea. It is one of the lowest-ranked squads in terms of arrest rates. The team decides to become the best squad.
The Judge From Hell
- Genre: Fantasy, crime, romance
- Cast: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young
- Director: Park Jin Pyo
- Writer: Jo Yi Soo
- Number of episodes: 14
- Date of release: September 21
- Network: SBS
The Judge From Hell tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.
Dear Hyeri
- Genre: Psychological, romance
- Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon
- Director: Jung Ji Hyun
- Writer: Han Ga Ram
- Number of episodes:
- Date of release: September 23
- Network: ENA, Genie TV
Dear Hyeri tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace, who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.
What Comes After Love
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram, Nakamura Anne
- Director: Moon Hyun Sang
- Writer:
- Number of episodes:
- Date of release: September 27
- Network: Coupang Play
The series is adapted from a novel written by Gong Ji Young and the Japanese author Tsuji Hitonar. What Comes after Love will tell the story of a Korean woman, Choi Hong, who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man, Aoki Jungo, and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years, when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly meet each other face-to-face.
Dog Knows Everything
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Geon, Ye Soo Jung, Bae Jeong Nam
- Director: Kim Yoo Jin
- Writer: Byeon Sook Kyeong
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: September 25
- Network: KBS2
The drama revolves around an actor who falls from grace and goes to an island to find peace from haters and criticism. On the island, he meets a dog named Sophie who used to be a police dog. One day Sophie starts talking like a human.
Gyeongseong Creature Season 2
- Genre: Science-fiction, romance, horror
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Lee Mu Saeng, Bae Hyun Seong
- Director: Chung Dong-yoon, Jo Yeong-min
- Writer: Kang Eun-kyung
- Number of episodes: 7
- Date of release: September 27
- Network: Netflix
Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will open in 2024 and intertwine with the incidents of 1945. The main characters from season 1 will be returning for the latest season.
Iron Family
- Genre: Mystery
- Cast:
- Director: Sung Joon Hae
- Writer: Seo Sook Hyang
- Number of episodes: 36
- Date of release:
- Network: KBS
The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.
The Queen Woo Part 2
- Genre: Historical, Political, Action
- Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan
- Director: Jung Se Kyo
- Writer: Lee Byeong Hak
- Number of episodes: 4
- Date of release:
- Network: TVING
The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.
Officer Black Belt
- Genre: Action, comedy
- Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyun
- Director: Jason Kim
- Writer: Jason Kim
- Date of release: September 13
- Network: Netflix
Officer Black Belt will tell the story of a martial artist and a probation officer who work together to keep a track on people who wear electronic anklets to prevent crimes.
