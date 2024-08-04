10 Most Memorable Buddies In Anime To Remember This Friendships Day; From Naruto & Sasuke To Shinichi & Migi

There is some level of importance placed on character relationships in every anime series. A character's relationships with others are crucial to any plot, whether they are coworkers, lovers, or comrades. This is why romance anime is often considered a powerful subgenre.

As many anime protagonists have a love interest, some also have a best friend who helps them through every situation. During their darkest moments, they provide a shoulder to cry on as well as celebrate their victories.

There are several best buddies in anime who went on unforgettable adventures and shaped some of the greatest stories we witnessed onscreen. Therefore, on the special occasion of Friendships Day, let’s remember some of the most memorable friendships seen in anime over the years.

10. Shinichi & Migi from Parasyte

In Parasyte, Shinichi forms a bond with a parasitic creature that most people wouldn't expect. Shinichi's consciousness lives in his right hand since Migi couldn't possess his entire body. Shinichi was surprised by Migi's colder, more objective approach to life.

Thought-provoking, it made Shinichi wonder what makes humanity different from other species. Every species tries to survive no matter what, and Migi was no different. Shinichi wondered why humans felt they were above everyone else. There's nothing like Migi and Shinichi's intellectual bond.

9. Michiko & Hana from Michiko To Hatchin

Michiko To Hatchin's titular deuteragonists seemed like total opposites when they met. Michiko kidnaps Hana, the kid of her ex-lover. Even though Hana hates Michiko, she agrees to go on a journey with her to find her real father.

She realized how abusive her ex was to Hana and vowed to change it. Hana doesn't like Michiko's quirks, but she's glad to be out of that hellish home. Their friendship had its ups and downs throughout the series, but their story is one of the best for the josei demographic.

8. Yuki & Tohru from Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket initially made it seem like Yuki and Tohru would have a romantic ending. That couldn't be further from the truth. The platonic love between Yuki and Tohru shows the importance of it. By making more flirtatious advances, Yuki tried to reason with his feelings for her, but he realized he'd be lying to himself and Tohru.

Yuki views Tohru as the unconditionally loving mother he never had. Yuki was the first person to accept her no matter what. Tohru will always be grateful to Yuki, but she doesn't need a romance to show it.

7. Emporio's bond with The Stone Ocean Gang in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean featured Emporio helping Jolyne and her friends escape the prison and beat Enrico Pucci. Jolyne was especially close to Emporio, who looked up to her like a big sister. Whether outside the prison or in his ghost room, Emporio and Stone Ocean shared a lot of memories.

Stone Ocean's ending is notoriously bittersweet. As a portion of part six's themes of fate, Emporio was destined to meet up with Jolyne, Ermes, Anasui, and Weather Report once again. However, Emporio broke down in tears when he realized none of them remembered what they went through together.

6. Denji, Power, & Aki trio from Chainsaw Man

It's another innovative take on the shonen trio trope, with Denji, Aki, and Power. They have a unique dynamic because it feels more personal than best friends. It's more like a family dynamic -- something fans jokingly call the "Hayakawa Family."

Aki is clearly the responsible "older brother" of the group, while Denji and Power are like his rambunctious younger siblings. After spending time with Denji and Aki, Power realized humans aren't so bad. Meanwhile, Aki realized that not all Devils or Fiends are cruel.

5. Hinata & Kageyama from Haikyu!!

In Haikyu!! when it came to volleyball, Hinata and Kageyama proved themselves to be each other's best allies. Karasuno forced them to realize the importance of teamwork and use their biggest strengths together, even though they started out as rivals.

Putting their differences aside, Hinata and Kageyama formed the notoriously daunting freak quick duo attack. It sometimes looks like they're sharing a brain cell with their teammates, but they always encourage each other.

4. Gon & Killua from Hunter X Hunter

Since they met during Hunter X Hunter's Hunter Exams, Gon and Killua have been inseparable. Killua got his first taste of true friendship with Gon after defecting from his family. Despite Killua's assassin past, Gon never judged him. Gon and Killua's journeys are one of shonen's most iconic series. There's no better pair of best friends than Gon and Killua, from the Hunter Exam to Heaven's Arena.

3. Luffy & Zoro in One Piece

Luffy and Zoro are always there for each other in One Piece. Zoro's bold, rough, and boisterous, while Luffy treats him like any other Straw Hat pirate. They have a deeper bond than anyone else in Straw Hat.

Zoro's the Straw Hat Pirates' de-facto vice-captain. He always expresses gratitude and respect to Luffy, always following orders and promising to help him become the Pirate King. It's most notable that Zoro and Luffy are willing to die for each other.

2. Naruto & Sasuke in Naruto

One of anime's most legendary rivalries turned friendships is Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. As kids, they went to Ninja Academy together. While they always butted heads and claimed to hate each other, Naruto and Sasuke learned how to work together.

After Sasuke betrayed Team 7 and Konoha, Naruto was hellbent on knocking some sense into his old friend. They were two of anime's greatest best friends and rivals, and they had a rollercoaster friendship.

1. Yuji, Nobara, & Megumi trio from Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori, Fushiguro, and Kugisaki revolutionised shonen's main trio trope with Jujutsu Kaisen. No more unpolished shonen main trios with two male powerhouses and a female lead who tags along for the sake of romance.

Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi are all powerful, competent sorcerers who have each other's backs. When they're on missions, they work well together, but their personalities also complement each other. Nobara always steps in and makes the decision for Yuji and Megumi when they can't decide. Since they're the only first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, they have an unbreakable bond.

