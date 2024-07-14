A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Season 2 Reveals October 2024 Release Window; Details Inside

It was announced by the staff of the A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized anime on July 10, 2024, that the show is coming back for a second season this year. In the announcement, it was revealed that the second season would come out in October of this year, however, no particular release date was revealed.

Other than the release window, the announcement also included details about the Japanese cast of the anime. The A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized series, is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name by Kaisei Enomoto. However, the original series is a Chinese animated show, also known as a Donghua, which will also be available in Japanese dub.

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Season 2 release window and cast

The new announcement for A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized season 2 revealed that the anime is coming out in October of 2024 and will be broadcast on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and other networks. The new announcement also included a stunning new teaser visual which intrigued the audience.

This announcement also revealed some new Japanese dub voice cast members that would be joining season 2 of the anime. Talented voice actor Yu Ishikawa is joining the cast as Vanessa, who is the Queen of Asga, while Iori Noguchi is joining the cast as Rosetta, Vanessa’s younger sister. The voice actors have also expressed their delights about their characters on the official website of the anime. Ishikawa mentioned that she loves Vanessa’s character as not only is she a great queen but she also loves her younger sister. Likewise, Noguchi has mentioned that she also finds Rosetta’s character very endearing.

These new Seiyū will join the existing voice cast of the anime, which includes Hōchū Ōtsuka as the Herbivore Dragon, Aoi Yūki as Reiko, Mariko Miyase as Aliante, Shuka Saitō as Water Saint, and Yoshino Nanjō as Ryatt.

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized staff and plot

The second season of A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Donghua, much like the first season, is being produced by Bilibili and animated by Studio LAN. The anime is being directed by Liu Siwen, who is also writing the series with Li Jiajie. The first season of the series aired its Chinese dub in 2022, and its Japanese dub in 2023. The first season was aired internationally on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll, with the latter licensing it outside of Asia.

The plot of A Herbivorous Dragon of 5000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized revolves around a girl named Raiko, who tries to offer herself as a sacrifice to a 5000-year-old dragon. She does this so that the dragon will protect her village from the Demon King. However, it turns out that instead of being a fire-breathing fearsome creature, the dragon is actually herbivore and quite harmless. However, Reiko and the dragon take it upon themselves to defeat the Demon King and save the village. The first season of the anime was quite popular, and people are already excited about the second season coming out in October.

