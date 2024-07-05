Beastars Final Season Part 1 Release Window Announced with Stunning Key Visuals

This article contains spoilers from Beastars manga

We have already known for some time that the upcoming third season of Beastars will be the final season of the beloved anime. Netflix recently announced that the final season will be coming out in two parts.

The OTT platform also announced the release window for the first part of Beastars season 3 in a recent announcement. It was accompanied by a new teaser visual whcih included Legoshi and two new and important characters.

Beastars season 3 part 1 release window

On July 4, 2024, Thursday, Netflix announced that the first part of Beastars final season will be coming out in December. Previously, fans were promised a fall 2024 release window for the same and that seems to be the case now as well. However, we do not yet know when the second part of the final season of Beastars will be coming out but it would probably be some time in 2025.

Even though we know the first part of season 3 is coming out in December, Netflix has not yet announced a release date for it. However, within the next few months, we are bound to get a release schedule for the anime. The release window was announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Beastars anime alongside a stunning new visual. This visual consisted of the anime’s protagonist Legoshi and two new characters who are going to have very important roles in the upcoming season.

What to expect from Beastars season 3 part 1

The first cour of Beastars season 3 is bound to focus on Legoshi, which is evident from the new visual. From the description provided in the official website of the anime, this season will focus on the protagonist who is now standing between two worlds- the front society and the black market.

This can also be seen in the new visual as on one side of Legoshi is the normal society that we know of consisting of buildings and shops and on the other side is a market selling animal meat. The two characters who are looking at Legoshi in the visual are Yahya, who is a horse, and Goha, who is a Komodo Dragon. As per the original Beastars manga by Paru Itigaki, the retired Sublime Besater Yahya will be the main antagonist for the upcoming season. Gosha, on the other hand, is Legoshi’s grandfather and Leano’s father. He will also be a crucial part of Beastars season 3.

