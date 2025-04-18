Blue Lock Chapter 300: Reo Leaves Nagi Behind; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled Blue Tears, began with Ego Jinpachi instructing players outside the top 23 to leave. Isagi and Reo appealed for Nagi, arguing his talent was still valuable. However, Ego dismissed this, stating Nagi’s talent had already withered.

Ego claimed Nagi lost his drive after a lucky goal against Isagi and never reignited it. Choosing to stay with Reo, instead of evolving alone, sealed his decline. Despite this, Reo continued nurturing Nagi’s fading spark, hoping it would one day return.

Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 300 will likely center around Nagi parting ways with Reo after being disqualified. Although they had envisioned becoming the world’s best duo, Nagi has now fallen behind and can’t keep up.

He may express his gratitude to Reo for introducing him to football and acknowledge that his downfall stemmed from his own fear of fighting alone. Nagi could ask Reo to wait until he’s worthy again, implying his desire to grow independently before they reunite on the pitch in the future.

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock Chapter 300 is set to release in most countries on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, while Japan will receive it on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The chapter will be available on Kodansha’s digital platform, K Manga.

Initially limited in availability, the K Manga service has now expanded to regions including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Asia and Latin America. While many Blue Lock chapters are free, the newest three require purchasing points. The website version is not yet accessible globally.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Lock manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 299: Nagi Fails To Make The Cutoff; Recap, Release Date, Where to Read, and More