Blue Lock Chapter 303: Nagi Returns To School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘It's Fine,’ saw Seishiro Nagi resume a normal life, talking to his cactus Scissors and returning to Hakuho High School. Though now admired by classmates who encouraged him to go pro, Nagi insisted he was finished with football.

He attempted to settle into a dull school routine, distancing himself from Blue Lock memories. However, upon seeing a large Blue Lock billboard featuring Isagi, Rin, and Shidou—and later witnessing students play soccer—Nagi realized he couldn’t suppress his passion any longer and yearned to return.

Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 303 will likely put the spotlight on Yoichi Isagi and the other selected players as they begin preparations for the U-20 World Cup. With 50 days left, the chapter will likely reveal how Ego Jinpachi intends to shape the team’s strategy and training.

The chapter may also address the situation surrounding Sae Itoshi. Although he didn’t participate in the Neo Egoist League, he remains eligible. Ego’s reasoning for potentially excluding him from international play could finally be explained

Blue Lock Chapter 303, titled ‘Blue Lock Japan,’ will premiere on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to K Manga. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, May 20, depending on their time zone differences. Keep in mind that exact release times can differ based on location.

Blue Lock Chapter 303 will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available only in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. The service is accessible via both mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed using points without the need for subscription fees.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Blue Lock manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 302: Nagi’s Stance On Football Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More