Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Manga Set To Enter Final Arc; Here's All We Know So Far

Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards Manga will be entering its final arc in the upcoming 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine. The magazine’s next issue will be available on August 21, 2024. Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards is written and illustrated by Masamitsu Nigatsu.

Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards began serialzation in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Since then, the series has gotten a live-action film adaptation which premiered in Japanese theaters in August 2024. The film stars Raul as Arakuni Ibuki and is directed by Junichi Ishikawa. Hiroyuki Yatsu was responsible for the scripts.

No details regarding the plot of the final arc are out as of writing. Kodansha has collected its chapters into tankōbon volumes, with the first one being released on January 17, 2023. As of July 17, 2024, nine volumes have been released. Kodansha also releases the manga in English through their K Manga digital service.

The manga follows the life of Honeko Akabane and Ibuki Arakuni. The duo has been friends since childhood, with Ibuki having a crush on Honeko and being super protective over her. This leads to him getting into fights for which Honeko scolds him, but she feels grateful to have him as his presence makes her feel safe.

Honeko has a secret that she has been hiding for years. She is the daughter of a Yakuza leader and is set to take over after her father’s passing. Other Yakuza organizations hire assassins to eliminate her. Honeko’s family lawyer advises them on concealing her Yakuza connections, while also hiring personal bodyguards.

Unknown to Honeoko, Ibuki, along with her other classmates is secretly assigned to be her bodyguards. As their lives go on from Class 3 to 4, they protect her, while there is some romance developing between Ibuki and Honeko. Kodansha USA is also licensing the manga for print release, which is set to publish its first volume in January 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on Honeko Akabane’s Bodyguards Manga!

