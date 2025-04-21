Kengan Omega Chapter 304: New Consecutors Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘How To Fight,’ began on Day Six of training, where Koga and Ryuki avoid direct confrontation and hide instead. Kure clan members assume they fled, but Ryuki ambushes and incapacitates two before disappearing again. Koga defeats the rest using a trap.

Kure Fusui realizes the two have grasped the training’s purpose: guerrilla tactics, the use of ambushes, deception, and weapons to counter superior forces. Hollis then escalates the difficulty by allowing the use of radios to track them. Meanwhile, at Onarita International Airport, Shen Luohan and Tokita Niko are ambushed by two unidentified Consecutors.

Luohan identified them to be similar experimental subjects. Kengan Omega Chapter 304 will likely pick up here as Shen Luohan and Tokita Niko begin battling the two, revealing their new skills that have been derived from the Connector’s martial memories. The fight may show off how much stronger Luohan and Niko have become, and hint at their unique martial combinations.

The Consecutors will likely reveal that they’re either remnants of the Worm project or agents of Shen Wulong, dispatched to gauge Luohan’s strength. Dialogue may hint at more Consecutors still active worldwide. Simultaneously, brief scenes may return to the Kure training, showing how Koga and Ryuki adapt to the new threat of coordinated communication between their pursuers.

Following the manga's weekly release pattern, Kengan Omega Chapter 304 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 304, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While these platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

