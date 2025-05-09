Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 6: Miyuki Meets Yulong; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth episode of Kowloon Generic Romance revealed that Kudo's claim about killing Kujirai B was rhetorical, though he confirms her death. Reiko later discovers a diamond ring hidden behind Kujirai B’s mystery novel.

Both she and Kudo show up to work tired after discussing the book and visiting Xiaohei’s bookstore afterward, where Reiko buys a picture book. Reiko then receives movie tickets starring Yangli, Yaomay’s mother, triggering the latter's emotional memories. Reiko cheers her up with egg tarts. In a dream, Kudo recalls falling for Kowloon. Miyuki learns that only select people can access Generic Terra.

Advertisement

After a tense parting with Miyuki, Gwen will resume his aimless life in Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 6. However, he will be confronted by Reiko and Yaomay, who press him about Reiko’s identity. Gwen will explain that everyone in present-day Kowloon has a second version of themselves, not as clones but as separate individuals.

Meanwhile, Miyuki will meet his childhood friend Yulong in Hong Kong, who is investigating Kowloon. The strange nature of a city where dead people and demolished places appear, yet are visible only to a few, will draw Miyuki in even further.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 6 is scheduled for release on May 10, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime has been adapting about six to eight manga chapters per episode, with Episode 5 spanning chapters 35 through part of 41.

This season is set to have 13 episodes. In Japan, it airs weekly on Saturdays via the TV Tokyo Network and streams on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 6 on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili, depending on the region.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kowloon Generic Romance anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 5: Kudo Confesses To Killing ‘Reiko’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More