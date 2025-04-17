Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 3: Kujirai B’s Existence Confirmed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Kowloon Generic Romance episode saw Xiaohei contact Reiko, frustrated by the noise from her neighbor Yaomay, a plushie-making seamstress. Reiko questioned Yaomay about the engagement photo, who believed Reiko is not the same as Kujirai B.

Meanwhile, Hajime remembered his first days working with Kujirai B in the original Kowloon Walled City. He recalled her deep attachment to its nostalgic charm. In the present, Reiko met Miyuki Hebinuma for a consultation, but his claim that her memories never existed unsettles her. She storms out, troubled by the implications about her identity.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 3 will see Hajime deliver Reiko’s goldfish bowl to her home, only to be struck by how her room mirrors that of his former lover. While continuing to search for Gwen, the Goldfish Teahouse waiter, Hajime will find no trace of him.

Meanwhile, a masked man will begin roaming Kowloon and approached Reiko. He will tell her that another version of her, Kujirai B, once existed. Confronted with the idea that even her habits and emotions might not be her own, Reiko will begin to question the origin of her feelings.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 3 is set to premiere on April 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Following the established pace of adapting eight manga chapters per episode, Episode 2 covered chapters 9 to 16. The series is planned to run for 13 episodes.

It will be broadcast on the TV Tokyo Network, with new episodes airing every Saturday. Japanese viewers can stream Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 3 on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, while international viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili.

