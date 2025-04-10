Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 2: Reiko Visits Hebinuma Medical Centre; Recap, Release Date And More

The first episode of Kowloon Generic Romance introduced Reiko Kujirai, depicting her day in the digitally recreated Kowloon Walled City, known as Generic Terra. She works at Wong Loi Realty with her co-worker Hajime Kudo. Suffering from vision issues, she uses eye drops from Hebinuma Pharmaceuticals, a company Kudo distrusts.

After work, Kudo takes her to Sunset Street and then the Goldfish Teahouse, encouraging her to seek personal quirks to recover memories. Following an episode of heatstroke and a surprising kiss, Reiko finds a photo of herself with Kudo, triggering awareness of her memory loss.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 2 will see Reiko befriend a man named Yo Mei, who lives on South Orange Street. She will confide in him about her unease regarding the photo showing her and Kudo labeled as an engagement memento. She will then question her identity, having no memory of the past.

Eventually, she will begin to accept her growing feelings for Kudo. Meanwhile, Hebinuma Pharmaceuticals will launch a new medical center in Kowloon. Reiko, Yo Mei, and their friend Oguro decide to visit the facility together for a free health and beauty consultation, leading to some new encounters. This episode will correspond with manga chapter 9 onwards.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 2 is set to release on April 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime will run for a total of 13 episodes throughout the Spring 2025 season. The episode will air on the TV Tokyo Network in Japan, with subsequent episodes released every Saturday.

For Japanese viewers, Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 2 will also be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. International audiences can stream the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

