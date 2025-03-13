Medalist Episode 11: Inori To Master The Double Axel; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Medalist episode, titled ‘Howling at Night,’ saw Inori win first place in the level five division at her second Meikoh Cup. To qualify for the All-Japan Novice A division and compete against Hikaru, she had to pass the level six badge test, which required mastering the double axel.

Tsukasa met Shinichiro, who wanted Rioh to train under him due to stagnation. Rioh clashed with Inori, prompting her to challenge him. Later, Inori revealed she can land a double axel off-ice, leading Tsukasa to increase the intensity of her training.

Medalist Episode 11 will see the summer training camp at Lux Higashiyama FSC begin. Inori will set her goal to successfully land the double axel. Meanwhile, Tsukasa will offer to assist Rioh with his training after noticing his struggles.

However, Rioh will refuse, citing Tsukasa’s lack of experience as a singles competitor. With matters between them remaining unresolved, Inori will continue working toward her goal, pushing herself to master the necessary technique for her upcoming level six badge test.

Titled ‘Dance The Night,’ Medalist Episode 11 is set to air on March 16, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release time will vary by region. In Japan, the episode will be available on channels like TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi.

Japanese streaming services such as ABEMA and Niconico will also offer the episode. Internationally, viewers can stream Medalist Episode 11 on Disney+. The full series will also be available on platforms like Hulu in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.