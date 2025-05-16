One Piece Episode 1129: Bonney Learns Of Kuma’s Tragic Past As A Buccaneer; Spoilers From The Manga

As per the episode preview, One Piece Episode 1129 will be titled ‘Kuma’s Past – Better Off Dead in This World. The episode will directly follow after Bonney’s angry attack on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, animating the events from manga Chapter 1095. Saturn, despite being stabbed through the chest, will show no signs of serious damage.

He will pull the blade from his body and immediately heal the wound, demonstrating an unnatural regenerative ability. Following this, he will effortlessly restrain Bonney and incapacitate Sanji, showing his complete physical dominance.

As Saturn turns his attention toward the fatigued Luffy, who is unable to continue fighting after using Gear 5, Franky will intervene to prevent Saturn from killing him in One Piece Episode 1129. Meanwhile, Admiral Kizaru, though not unconscious, will remain unable to move following Luffy’s earlier assault, rendering him temporarily neutralized.

Saturn’s aggression will increase as he prepares to kill Bonney. In this moment of fear and helplessness, Bonney will begin recalling her childhood memories with her father, Bartholomew Kuma. These memories will lead into a broader exploration of Kuma’s backstory, beginning with Saturn revealing that Kuma is a descendant of the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are an allegedly extinct race condemned by the World Government for a serious, unspecified crime. One Piece Episode 1129 will then shift to a flashback of Kuma’s birth in the Sorbet Kingdom, where his family is quickly betrayed by the doctor who delivered him.

Hoping to curry favor or avoid punishment, the doctor will report Kuma’s Buccaneer lineage to the authorities, leading to the family’s immediate capture. Kuma's father, Clapp, will plead—unsuccessfully—for his wife and child’s freedom in exchange for his own life. Eventually, Clapp will be murdered by a Celestial Dragon, and Kuma’s mother will die during her years of enslavement.

Before his death in One Piece Episode 1129, Clapp will share the legend of Nika with young Kuma—a tale that will prove significant to Kuma’s character and Bonney’s understanding of him. This spiritual figure will eventually become one of the few things Kuma holds onto during the horrors of slavery.

The episode will also reveal a disturbing historical event: 38 years ago, the World Nobles held a Native Hunting Competition on God Valley, forcibly claiming the island in West Blue as the venue. During this inhumane event, Celestial Dragons, including Saturn and a young Saint Garling, hunted locals for sport.

It is during this time that Kuma had met other enslaved children, including Ginny and Emporio Ivankov. This moment in One Piece Episode 1129 will correspint with what Bonney had partially seen through Kuma’s memories back in Episodes 1106 and 1107, finally providing full context to the traumatic vision.

