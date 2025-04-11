One Piece Episode 1125: Sentomaru Faces Borsalino; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More
One Piece Episode 1125 will begin the long-awaited battle between Sentomaru and Fleet Admiral Borsalino, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Completely Surrounded! The Operation to Escape Egghead,’ Luffy attempted to pressure the Gorosei by threatening Vegapunk York’s life, demanding they call off the Buster Call. Robin ended the call, realizing their true aim was information. The crew, prepared to escape, learning their Log Pose, pointed to Elbaph.
Franky proposed using the Coup de Burst, requiring the deactivation of the Frontier Dome, which only York could authorize. While Luffy’s group retrieved Sunny, Kizaru’s forces mobilized after Rob Lucci’s secret message. Kizaru arrived on Egghead, targeting Sentomaru, prompting Luffy to sense the danger.
One Piece Episode 1125 will likely begin with Kizaru confronting Sentomaru, leading to a brief but intense battle. Despite his efforts, Sentomaru will likely be defeated due to Kizaru’s overwhelming power. Kizaru may reflect on their past connection before shifting his attention to the Straw Hats.
Meanwhile, Luffy, noticing Kizaru’s ruthless actions, especially toward civilians on Egghead’s lower levels, will be pushed to act. The episode is expected to conclude with Luffy abandoning the retreat plan temporarily and heading to confront Kizaru directly.
Titled 'A Clash of Two Men's Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru,' One Piece Episode 1125 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. Depending on time zones, most international viewers will be able to watch it on Saturday, April 12. The release timing will vary worldwide.
After its Japanese broadcast, One Piece Episode 1125 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it remains uncertain whether Netflix will continue streaming new episodes beyond the Egghead Arc.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
