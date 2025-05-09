One Piece Episode 1129: Kuma’s Unfortunate Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Nightmare Strikes - Warrior God of Science and Defense, Saint Saturn,’ opens with Atlas’ command causing the Mark III Pacifistas to turn on the Marines. Sanji, using Observation Haki, rescues Bonney from the Vice Admirals.

As Luffy and Zoro remain locked in battle with Kizaru and Lucci, dark clouds and a pentagram signal Saturn’s descent. Revealed in a monstrous hybrid Zoan form, Saturn overrides Pacifista control and unleashes lightning. The episode ends with Bonney stabbing Saturn, haunted by memories of her father, Kuma.

One Piece Episode 1129 will likely cover Chapter 1095 of the manga, after Saturn effortlessly recovers from Bonney’s attack. He will capture her, incapacitate Sanji, and attempt to kill Luffy before Franky intervenes. Horrified by Saturn’s actions, Bonney will trigger a flashback revealing Kuma’s history.

Fans will learn more about Bartholomew Kuma, a member of the Buccaneers race, who was enslaved by the World Nobles. The episode will likely cover Kuma’s time as a slave and his first encounters with Ivankov and Ginny during a brutal hunting tournament.

One Piece Episode 1129, titled 'Kuma's Past - Better Off Dead in This World,' is scheduled to air on local Japanese networks at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, May 18, 2025. This translates to a Saturday release for many international viewers, while select regions may see it early Monday morning, depending on local time zones.

After its Japanese broadcast, One Piece Episode 1129 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it remains unconfirmed whether Netflix will continue airing new episodes following the conclusion of the Egghead Arc.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

